iXS European Downhill Cup resumes in Todtnau

Image 1 of 2 Harriet Rücknagel descends at the iXS Downhill Cup in Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 2 Nick Beer races in Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The second round of the iXS European Downhill Cup will happen in Todtnau, Germany on May 21-22. One of Germany's best-known venues will return to the international downhill stage.

Todtnau Bike Park was opened in 1997 and has hosted races such as the Maxxis Cup and the German Championship. After a long break, the 2.7km course with a 300m drop in elevation will once again be hosting a race. The road gap, numerous drops and steps, and difficult rooty areas will make the venue's course a genuine challenge for racers.

Many have committed to competing in round two including favorites like Monte Tamaro first round winner Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) and last season's overall series winner Nick Beer (Scott 11). Other favorites include Joshua Button (SC Intense), Brook MacDonald (MS Evil), Luke Strobel (MS Evil) and multiple German Champion Marcus Klausmann (GHOST ATG), who is a serious contender for a podium spot here on his home course.

The competition will also be fierce among the women. Reigning German Champion Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) will battle Monte Tamaro round winner Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) and the number three ranked Floriane Pugin (Scott 11).

The festivities will also include an expo for teams and companies and a riders' party on Friday evening.

For more information, visit ixsdownhillcup.com.