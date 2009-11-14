iXS Cup sets provisional 2010 dates
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Downhill series returns throughout Europe
The iXS Downhill Cup announced its provisional downhill mountain bike series for 2010. Three series will be run: one national-level series in Switzerland; another national-level series in Germany and another continental series spanning seven European nations.
2010 iXS European Downhill Cup
May 29-30: Round 1 - Innerleithen, Great Britain
June 12-13: Round 2 - Verbier, Switzerland
June 26-27: Round 3 - Leogang, Austria
July 3-4: Round 4 - Bischofsmais, Germany
August 14-15: Round 5 - Spizak, Czech
August 21-22: Round 6 - Pila, Italy
September 11-12: Round 7 - Châtel, France
2010 iXS Swiss Downhill Cup
May 1-2: Round 1 - Monte Tamaro
July 17-18: Wiriehorn
August 28-29: Crans Montana
October 2-3: Bellwald
2010 iXS German Downhill Cup
May 22-23: Winterberg
June 19-20: Ilmenau
July 10-11: Ritterhausen
July 24-25: Bad Wildbad
September 25-26: Thale
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy