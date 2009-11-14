Trending

iXS Cup sets provisional 2010 dates

Downhill series returns throughout Europe

The elite men's podium at the iXS Downhill Cup in Leogang

(Image credit: Racement)

The iXS Downhill Cup announced its provisional downhill mountain bike series for 2010. Three series will be run: one national-level series in Switzerland; another national-level series in Germany and another continental series spanning seven European nations.

2010 iXS European Downhill Cup
May 29-30: Round 1 - Innerleithen, Great Britain
June 12-13: Round 2 - Verbier, Switzerland
June 26-27: Round 3 - Leogang, Austria
July 3-4: Round 4 - Bischofsmais, Germany
August 14-15: Round 5 - Spizak, Czech
August 21-22: Round 6 - Pila, Italy
September 11-12: Round 7 - Châtel, France

2010 iXS Swiss Downhill Cup
May 1-2: Round 1 - Monte Tamaro
July 17-18: Wiriehorn
August 28-29: Crans Montana
October 2-3: Bellwald

2010 iXS German Downhill Cup
May 22-23: Winterberg
June 19-20: Ilmenau
July 10-11: Ritterhausen
July 24-25: Bad Wildbad
September 25-26: Thale

