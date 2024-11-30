‘It's the time to win’ - Filippo Ganna takes aim at a monument victory in 2025

Italian taking on the 'phenomena' at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, talks new coach and returning to the track

VILLINGEN-SCHWENNINGEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 39th Deutschland Tour 2024, Stage 3 a 211.1km stage from Schwäbisch Gmünd to Villingen-Schwenningen / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2024 in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 was a season of near misses for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). In 2025, the Italian is aiming to turn podium places into victories and has his eyes set on Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.

Second places at the World Championship and Olympic time-trials, as well as a bronze medal in the team pursuit at the Paris Games, have left Ganna hoping for more. 

Dan Challis