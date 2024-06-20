‘It’s only right he’s there’ - UAE react to Jonas Vingegaard’s decision to race the Tour de France

By
published

‘Even if he had a 10% chance of winning, I’d have done the same' says Team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin

Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard on the final podium
Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin has said that it is “only right” that double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) will be taking part in the race this year and that “I don't doubt that even if he had a 10% chance of winning, I’d have done the same.”

Vingegaard’s Tour de France participation was thrown into considerable doubt when he was badly injured in a major mass crash in the Itzulia Basque Country in April. Since then he has not raced but has concentrated fully on recovery. 

