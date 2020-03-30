It's Domestique Week on Cyclingnews

The loss of the so-called Flemish Cycling Week to the coronavirus pandemic leaves a gaping void in the cycling calendar, but this week on Cyclingnews, we're turning it into Domestique Week.

We've just kicked off on Monday with an in-depth interview with Tim Declercq, the two-metre Belgian who is known as 'El Tractor' and has never won a professional race.

A peloton is made up of nearly 200 riders but only one can win and, throughout the week, we'll be shining a light on those who turn their pedals in the interests of a fellow rider.

There's a certain romance attached to the word of 'domestique', linked to the notion of the humble servant and unsung hero. However, the reality is often more gristly, and we'll also examine an underbelly where loyalties are fragile and money talks.

We'll also try to determine 'Who is the best domestique in the world'. Throughout the week, we'll be asking the riders themselves for their votes, and we'll also be asking you, the readers, with the results to be revealed later in the week.

We'll keep this page updated with all the links to the stories as they are published.