Italy name Melbourne World Cup squad

The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) has announced the Italian riders for the Melbourne round of the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup track, November 19-21.

National selectors Andrea Collinelli and Edoardo Salvoldi have chosen a seven rider squad that will include four riders who competed at the opening World Cup in Manchester.

Sprinter Francesco Ceci and endurance riders Fabrizio Braggion, Alex Buttazzoni and Angelo Ciccone will return for the second round. Ceci finished sixth in the men's keirin, while Buttazzoni and Ciccone finished 12th in the men's madison.

They will be joined in Melbourne by female colleagues Alessandra Borchi, Marta Tagliaferro and women's points race World Champion Giorgia Bronzini.

Italy failed to medal in at the opening round and currently sit 18th on the overall World Cup standings.

