Dutch select 11 riders for Melbourne World Cup

The Dutch team of Wily Kanis and Yvonne Hijenaar make it through to the gold medal final in the women's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) has announced their 11-rider team for the second round of the track World Cup, to be held in Melbourne on November 19-21.

The Netherlands have wasted no time in his preparations for the next World Cup, after the first round of the series wrapped up on Sunday in Manchester. After a solid performance by Willy Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar last weekend, the two sprinters will form part of a squad that also includes: Agnes Ronner, Ellen van Dijk, Levi Heimans, Arno van der Zwet, Tim Veldt, Jeff Vermeulen, Sipke Zijlstra, Yondi Schmidt and Roy van den Berg.

Kanis, Hijgenaar and Vera Koedooder were The Netherlands' only medal winners in Manchester. Kanis took bronze in the 500m time trial, before she joined Hijgenaar to claim silver behind Australia in the team sprint. Koedooder claimed third place in the 3000 metre individual pursuit. In spite of Koedooder's success, Van Dijk will be the only female Dutch endurance rider in Melbourne.

Van Dijk formed part of the Dutch team pursuit squad in Manchester, that finished fourth behind the Australia on Sunday. She will compete in the individual pursuit and scratch races later this month.

The men's squad has also been reshuffled after Manchester. Heimans and Van der Zwet will be the only members of the Dutch team pursuit riders to return from the World Cup opener. The non-selection of Geert Jan Jonkman and Peter Schep will make room for Veldt, Vermeulen and Zijlstra.

Sprinters Yondi Schmidt and Roy van den Berg will make their second successive World Cup appearance.

The Dutch currently sit fourth in the overall World Cup point score after the opening round. Great Britain, Germany and Australia sit ahead of them in the standings. The Melbourne World Cup will be followed by the final two rounds in Cali, Colombia (December 10-11) and Beijing, China (January 22-24, 2010).

