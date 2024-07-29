'It was part of racing' - Victor Koretzky gracious in Olympic mountain bike defeat after last-lap clash with Tom Pidcock

Silver medalist Victor Koretzky of Team France poses on the podium during the men's Cross Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

The French crowd booed Tom Pidcock loudly as he won the men’s Olympic mountain bike race after he had bumped shoulders and passed their idol Victor Koretzky during the final lap, yet the Frenchman was gracious in defeat and a true Olympian.

Post-race and during the medal ceremony, Pidcock and Koretzky crossed paths several times but never reached out to congratulate each other as the tension of the race continued.

Their rivalry only eased in the post-race press conference when they sat next to each other and recalled their race. Pidcock praised Koretzky, and then the Frenchman sportingly admitted that he had chosen the wrong line in the decisive section under the trees.

He went to the right of a tree in the middle of the track, but Pidcock dived left. They bumped shoulders, shoes and wheels, and Koretzky lost speed while Pidcock accelerated to an incredible and emotional second victory and mountain bike gold medal.

Their rivalry ended when Koretzky accepted defeat and accepted their clash was a race incident. They eventually shook hands and congratulated each other in a sign of respect.

“I think it was part of racing. We all want the goal and we all fight for the goal. That’s racing. We fought to the finish,” Koretzky said, gracious in defeat.

“After his puncture he showed everyone he was on form today. I lost my opportunity, but I think I played my own chance to the end. I can be happy about that.

“I got a gap but then went off the track and so he caught me again. Then he overtook me in the forest. I didn't know he was on the left; he touched me and touched my shoes, and then I almost crashed.”

Pidcock won gold but Koretzky was cheered the most by the French crowd.

When the British national anthem ended, the crowd spontaneously sang the French national anthem and continued to cheer Koretzky’s name. He thanked them with waves, smiles and even high-fives along the finish line.

“Racing in front of the French crowd was amazing. From the start to the end of the race, it was an amazing atmosphere. I can’t be sad. I'm disappointed and happy at the same time,” Koretzky said.

