'It was part of racing' - Victor Koretzky gracious in Olympic mountain bike defeat after last-lap clash with Tom Pidcock

By
published

French rider accepts that British rival was stronger after an epic battle

Silver medalist Victor Koretzky of Team France poses on the podium during the men's Cross Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Silver medalist Victor Koretzky of Team France poses on the podium during the men's Cross Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French crowd booed Tom Pidcock loudly as he won the men’s Olympic mountain bike race after he had bumped shoulders and passed their idol Victor Koretzky during the final lap, yet the Frenchman was gracious in defeat and a true Olympian.  

Post-race and during the medal ceremony, Pidcock and Koretzky crossed paths several times but never reached out to congratulate each other as the tension of the race continued.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.