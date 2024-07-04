‘It doesn’t hurt at all' - Ion Izagirre racing Tour de France with broken rib from Suisse crash

Former double Tour de France stage winner expecting to improve as race progresses

Ion Izagirre during the 2024 Tour de France
Ion Izagirre during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Tour de France stage winner Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) has revealed that he is racing this year’s Grand Boucle with a broken rib, but insists that “It doesn’t hurt at all.”

The 35-year-old Basque suffered the injury in the Tour de Suisse, he told AS newspaper, when he became caught up in a crash with stage 1 winner and early leader Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) and finally abandoned on stage 7. 

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.