Is solar tech the future? Classified Patent suggests solar-powered groupsets, components and electronic brakes

What will bikes be like in ten years' time? It's a popular question, and it’s hard to see how the best road bikes could be any more advanced than they are now.

The inventors and engineers who can visualise and design tomorrow's technology may already have an idea of how things will look. A recently published patent by Classified for a ‘Self-powered system for a bicycle’ outlines plans for harnessing the sun's power to charge bicycle components and even electronically powered brakes.

An outline of the idea behind the invention is outlined in the patent:

‘The disclosure relates to a system for a bicycle, wherein the system comprises one or more electronic sensors, and/or one or more electronic actuators, and an energy harvesting unit configured for harvesting energy and supplying the harvested energy to the one or more electronic actuators and/or the one or more electronic actuators.’

Classic patent jargon, did you expect anything less? To cut through all that, it seems Classified is looking at ways to capture energy whether that be kinetic, solar or thermal and use it to power electronic actuators on a bicycle, this could be used for anything from derailleurs to dropper posts, and crucially if things are solar powered, they won't need plugging in and recharging. The patent also touches on electronically operated brakes, an idea that's sure to light up the comments sections.

Classified CTO Dr Roëll van Druten is listed as one of the inventors on the patent application which lists an aim to 'provide a user-friendly system for powering the various electronic sensors and actuators of a bicycle.'

Modern bikes are already technological marvels, and charging an electronic groupset is hardly a chore, talk about a first-world problem. However, a solar charging groupset that eliminated the need to plug in and charge would be a further refinement.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 Fig.1 from the patent shows a bike which could be fitted with various electronic actuators and sensors (Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet ) Fig 2. Shows a bicycle with a solar cell on the front chainwheel (Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet )

The future of bicycle groupsets?

Patents are intellectual property (IP) used by inventors and brands to protect and manage the use of their inventions. We recently delved deep into the world of cycling patents and learnt a lot. Patent legalese can often be a bit vague, as patents are often deliberately broad.

There's a lot to work through in the patent, (No: WO2023118607A2) and we've tried to outline the general gist but some of the eye-catching points seem to outline an overall system with lots of electronic actuation, where everything could be taken care of; cadence sensors, speed sensor, brake sensor, even a 'position sensor'.

These sensors could be powered by 'photovaltic' or solar cells mounted to the front chain wheel, the outer face of the hub assembly, the front fender, the frame and even on the outer face of a manually operable shifter. This aligns with an SRAM patent we covered back in 2022, could there be a secret arms race behind the scenes between manufacturers to patent and protect solar tech for the years ahead?

Finally, those electronic brakes. The patent outlines a self-powered brake system; 'a manually operable brake lever having an electronic brake sensor configured for sensing a user actuation thereof and transmitting an electronic brake signal to command a braking action.' So you pull the brake lever, and the electronic system takes care of the braking for you. This sounds like it could be along the same lines as electronic handbrakes in cars, which have been around for some years.

Image 1 of 2 This image shows a computer docking mount that would also provide solar charging (Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet ) Flat bar shifters that could also feature solar cells on the exterior faces (Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet )

What is next for Classified?

Classified may have no immediate plans to develop the technology outlined in this patent. The brand may simply be thinking ahead, and even want to block rival manufacturers from using the tech.

Patents are territorial, and it appears that Classified has filed this patent in more than one territory which would suggest more financial outlay and a greater degree of intent for this technology.

Classified burst onto the scene a few years ago with its 'rear derailleur killer' Powershift Hub, which essentially placed a two-speed transmission inside a proprietary rear hub which worked alongside the rear derailleur to mimic a double chainset. The technology drew a lot of attention, was adopted by a range of brands and was raced on by Victor Campenaerts at Opening Weekend in 2023.

The technology hasn't been fully embraced at the top level yet. Most riders tend to run a double chainset for flatter stages and a single ring for the mountains if their sponsor's equipment allows it. We have also seen the tech used in disc wheels for time trials where riders mostly run a single large 1x chainring and for gravel by the Classified gravel race team. Classified claims there isn't a huge added weight penalty, which makes us wonder if existing sponsor agreements with groupset manufacturers create a barrier for Classified in pro road cycling?

Classified offers urban, road and gravel equipment, and this patent for a more integrated overall system perhaps points to a move away from tech for the pointy end of racing and into a forward-thinking option for cyclists generally across a range of disciplines.

Cyclingnews has contacted Classified for comment.