Is solar tech the future? Classified Patent suggests solar-powered groupsets, components and electronic brakes

Is Classified pivoting away from 'derailleur killer tech' to a more all around electronic system?

Classified powershift hub system thru axle
What will bikes be like in ten years' time? It's a popular question, and it’s hard to see how the best road bikes could be any more advanced than they are now.

The inventors and engineers who can visualise and design tomorrow's technology may already have an idea of how things will look. A recently published patent by Classified for a ‘Self-powered system for a bicycle’ outlines plans for harnessing the sun's power to charge bicycle components and even electronically powered brakes. 

Classified patent drawing showing a bicycle
Fig.1 from the patent shows a bike which could be fitted with various electronic actuators and sensors (Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet )
An image showing a solar powered mount on a handlebar
This image shows a computer docking mount that would also provide solar charging(Image credit: Classified Cycling / Espacenet )
