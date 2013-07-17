Trending

Is Martin's ITT winning streak about to come to an end?

Start times for Stage 17 as Froome, Contador battle resumes

Image 1 of 5

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

Chris Froome (Sky) in action

Chris Froome (Sky) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) has won his last five consecutive time trials but maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) is poised to bring the German's winning streak to an end in Wednesday's 17th stage of the Tour de France.

In fact, Martin's record is so good that since taking his World Championship title in October last year, he's only been beaten once in the chrono and that was in the Prologue at the Tour of Romandie.

The 32km ITT between Embrun and Chorges is vastly different in terrain from the race against the clock witnessed on stage 11. Instead of a slightly undulating parcours, two climbs await the 179 men left in the peloton. The first, just 6.5km into the stage, the Cat. 2 Côte de Puy-Sanières is followed by the slightly longer and harder Cat. 2 Côte de Réallon with 12km left to race.

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) will be the first man out of the start house at 10:17am local time, Martin will leave at 12:39pm while Froome as race leader will be last away at 4:33pm.

A look back at the events of stage 11 saw Martin get the better of Froome by 12 seconds and the race leader's climbing skills should give him an edge this time around and a third stage victory. Martin said as much to AFP.

"If I say I am going to win on Wednesday, I might as well say that I am also capable of winning at L'Alpe d'Huez," he admitted.

"With the right motivation and if the circumstances are perfect, then I could get lucky, but this is not a classic time-trial."

The wet conditions forecast however, could play into the hands of Alberto Contador as the Saxo-Tinkof, Sky arm-wrestle for the top step in Paris builds momentum over the final week of racing with the Spaniard 4:25 behind Froome. No doubt keen to build on the fact that he unsettled Froome en route to Gap, Contador is again poised to attack.

"If it rains at all, then it is a course than suits him well, but if the ground is drier he will not be able to make as big a difference on the downhills," said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur sportif Philippe Mauduit.

"Chris [Froome] should be superior on the climbs, but it is not a bad route for Alberto, that is clear. It should favour him."

Contador's last victory in a grand tour time trial was at the 2011 Giro d'Italia, on a shorter and more-challenging parcours.

Second overall, Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is just 11 seconds ahead of Contador and in his last hit-out before the Tour, finished third in the uphill time trial. The Dutchman finished in a respectable 11th place on stage 11 but should post an improved result on Wednesday's stage given his climbing strength.

"It's quite tricky, but I hope I can take time on Contador," Mollema said of the stage. "With two climbs, I fancy my chances on the parcours. The previous time trial gave me a lot of morale."

 

 

Start times Stage 17

#Rider Name (Country) TeamDepart
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge10:17:00
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10:19:00
3Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10:21:00
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10:23:00
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun10:25:00
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10:27:00
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar10:29:00
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10:31:00
9Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol10:33:00
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10:35:00
11Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:37:00
12Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar10:39:00
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol10:41:00
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:43:00
15Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling10:45:00
16Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:47:00
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling10:49:00
18Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10:51:00
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol10:53:00
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10:55:00
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10:57:00
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10:59:00
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11:01:00
24William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr11:03:00
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano11:05:00
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11:07:00
27Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:09:00
28Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:11:00
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11:13:00
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:15:00
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp11:17:00
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11:19:00
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling11:21:00
34David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling11:23:00
35Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr11:25:00
36Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano11:27:00
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:29:00
38Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:31:00
39Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha11:33:00
40Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:35:00
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha11:37:00
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:39:00
43David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar11:41:00
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol11:43:00
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11:45:00
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:47:00
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11:49:00
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida11:51:00
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11:53:00
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr11:55:00
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano11:57:00
52Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11:59:00
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:01:00
54André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12:03:00
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:05:00
56Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:07:00
57Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12:09:00
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha12:11:00
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:13:00
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:15:00
61Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:17:00
62Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:19:00
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun12:21:00
64John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano12:23:00
65Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun12:25:00
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol12:27:00
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:29:00
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:31:00
69Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard12:33:00
70Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:35:00
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team12:37:00
72Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:39:00
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:41:00
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun12:43:00
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12:45:00
76Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun12:47:00
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha12:49:00
78David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp12:51:00
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:53:00
80Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp12:55:00
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:57:00
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:59:00
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:01:00
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar13:03:00
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:05:00
86Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling13:07:00
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:09:00
88Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13:11:00
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:13:00
90Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha13:15:00
91Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:17:00
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:19:00
93Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:21:00
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13:23:00
95Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:25:00
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13:27:00
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:29:00
98Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun13:31:00
99Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:33:00
100Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling13:35:00
101Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr13:37:00
102Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:39:00
103Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13:41:00
104Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:43:00
105Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:45:00
106Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:47:00
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:49:00
108Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13:51:00
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar13:53:00
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:55:00
111Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp13:57:00
112Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:59:00
113Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr14:01:00
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge14:03:00
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:05:00
116Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14:07:00
117Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol14:09:00
118Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14:11:00
119Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14:13:00
120Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:15:00
121Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol14:17:00
122Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14:19:00
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:21:00
124Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team14:23:00
125Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14:25:00
126Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida14:27:00
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard14:29:00
128Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun14:31:00
129Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team14:33:00
130Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14:35:00
131Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano14:37:00
132Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:39:00
133Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14:41:00
134Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha14:43:00
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:45:00
136Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr14:47:00
137Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14:49:00
138Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard14:51:00
139Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:53:00
140Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha14:55:00
141Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr14:57:00
142Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14:59:00
143Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15:01:00
144Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun15:03:00
145Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:05:00
146Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15:07:00
147John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:09:00
148Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15:11:00
149Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:13:00
150Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida15:15:00
151Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard15:17:00
152Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:19:00
153Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:21:00
154Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling15:23:00
155Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:25:00
156Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15:27:00
157Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:29:00
158Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:31:00
159Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha15:33:00
160Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15:36:00
161Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard15:39:00
162Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:42:00
163Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:45:00
164Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15:48:00
165Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15:51:00
166Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:54:00
167Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp15:57:00
168Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:00:00
169Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16:03:00
170Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp16:06:00
171Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:09:00
172Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team16:12:00
173Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16:15:00
174Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16:18:00
175Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16:21:00
176Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:24:00
177Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:27:00
178Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16:30:00
179Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16:33:00

 