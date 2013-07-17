Is Martin's ITT winning streak about to come to an end?
Start times for Stage 17 as Froome, Contador battle resumes
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) has won his last five consecutive time trials but maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) is poised to bring the German's winning streak to an end in Wednesday's 17th stage of the Tour de France.
Related Articles
In fact, Martin's record is so good that since taking his World Championship title in October last year, he's only been beaten once in the chrono and that was in the Prologue at the Tour of Romandie.
The 32km ITT between Embrun and Chorges is vastly different in terrain from the race against the clock witnessed on stage 11. Instead of a slightly undulating parcours, two climbs await the 179 men left in the peloton. The first, just 6.5km into the stage, the Cat. 2 Côte de Puy-Sanières is followed by the slightly longer and harder Cat. 2 Côte de Réallon with 12km left to race.
Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) will be the first man out of the start house at 10:17am local time, Martin will leave at 12:39pm while Froome as race leader will be last away at 4:33pm.
A look back at the events of stage 11 saw Martin get the better of Froome by 12 seconds and the race leader's climbing skills should give him an edge this time around and a third stage victory. Martin said as much to AFP.
"If I say I am going to win on Wednesday, I might as well say that I am also capable of winning at L'Alpe d'Huez," he admitted.
"With the right motivation and if the circumstances are perfect, then I could get lucky, but this is not a classic time-trial."
The wet conditions forecast however, could play into the hands of Alberto Contador as the Saxo-Tinkof, Sky arm-wrestle for the top step in Paris builds momentum over the final week of racing with the Spaniard 4:25 behind Froome. No doubt keen to build on the fact that he unsettled Froome en route to Gap, Contador is again poised to attack.
"If it rains at all, then it is a course than suits him well, but if the ground is drier he will not be able to make as big a difference on the downhills," said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur sportif Philippe Mauduit.
"Chris [Froome] should be superior on the climbs, but it is not a bad route for Alberto, that is clear. It should favour him."
Contador's last victory in a grand tour time trial was at the 2011 Giro d'Italia, on a shorter and more-challenging parcours.
Second overall, Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is just 11 seconds ahead of Contador and in his last hit-out before the Tour, finished third in the uphill time trial. The Dutchman finished in a respectable 11th place on stage 11 but should post an improved result on Wednesday's stage given his climbing strength.
"It's quite tricky, but I hope I can take time on Contador," Mollema said of the stage. "With two climbs, I fancy my chances on the parcours. The previous time trial gave me a lot of morale."
Start times Stage 17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Depart
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:17:00
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10:19:00
|3
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10:21:00
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10:23:00
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|10:25:00
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:27:00
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:29:00
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:31:00
|9
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10:33:00
|10
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:35:00
|11
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:37:00
|12
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:39:00
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10:41:00
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:43:00
|15
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10:45:00
|16
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:47:00
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10:49:00
|18
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10:51:00
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|10:53:00
|20
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10:55:00
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10:57:00
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10:59:00
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11:01:00
|24
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11:03:00
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:05:00
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:07:00
|27
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:09:00
|28
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:11:00
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11:13:00
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:15:00
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|11:17:00
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:19:00
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11:21:00
|34
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11:23:00
|35
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|11:25:00
|36
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:27:00
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:29:00
|38
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:31:00
|39
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|11:33:00
|40
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:35:00
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|11:37:00
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:39:00
|43
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|11:41:00
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11:43:00
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11:45:00
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:47:00
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11:49:00
|48
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11:51:00
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:53:00
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11:55:00
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:57:00
|52
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:59:00
|53
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:01:00
|54
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12:03:00
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:05:00
|56
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:07:00
|57
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12:09:00
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|12:11:00
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:13:00
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:15:00
|61
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:17:00
|62
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:19:00
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|12:21:00
|64
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:23:00
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|12:25:00
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|12:27:00
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:29:00
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:31:00
|69
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|12:33:00
|70
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:35:00
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:37:00
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:39:00
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:41:00
|74
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|12:43:00
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12:45:00
|76
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|12:47:00
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|12:49:00
|78
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|12:51:00
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:53:00
|80
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|12:55:00
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:57:00
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:59:00
|83
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:01:00
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13:03:00
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:05:00
|86
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|13:07:00
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:09:00
|88
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:11:00
|89
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:13:00
|90
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|13:15:00
|91
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:17:00
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:19:00
|93
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:21:00
|94
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:23:00
|95
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:25:00
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:27:00
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:29:00
|98
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|13:31:00
|99
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:33:00
|100
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:35:00
|101
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:37:00
|102
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:39:00
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13:41:00
|104
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:43:00
|105
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:45:00
|106
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:47:00
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:49:00
|108
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13:51:00
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:53:00
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:55:00
|111
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13:57:00
|112
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:59:00
|113
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:01:00
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:03:00
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:05:00
|116
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:07:00
|117
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|14:09:00
|118
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:11:00
|119
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:13:00
|120
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:15:00
|121
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14:17:00
|122
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:19:00
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:21:00
|124
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:23:00
|125
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:25:00
|126
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|14:27:00
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|14:29:00
|128
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|14:31:00
|129
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|14:33:00
|130
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14:35:00
|131
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|14:37:00
|132
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:39:00
|133
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14:41:00
|134
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|14:43:00
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:45:00
|136
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:47:00
|137
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:49:00
|138
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|14:51:00
|139
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:53:00
|140
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|14:55:00
|141
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:57:00
|142
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:59:00
|143
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:01:00
|144
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|15:03:00
|145
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:05:00
|146
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15:07:00
|147
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:09:00
|148
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:11:00
|149
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:13:00
|150
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15:15:00
|151
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|15:17:00
|152
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:19:00
|153
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:21:00
|154
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15:23:00
|155
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:25:00
|156
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15:27:00
|157
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:29:00
|158
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:31:00
|159
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15:33:00
|160
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15:36:00
|161
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|15:39:00
|162
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:42:00
|163
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:45:00
|164
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15:48:00
|165
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:51:00
|166
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:54:00
|167
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15:57:00
|168
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:00:00
|169
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16:03:00
|170
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|16:06:00
|171
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:09:00
|172
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:12:00
|173
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16:15:00
|174
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16:18:00
|175
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16:21:00
|176
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:24:00
|177
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:27:00
|178
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16:30:00
|179
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:33:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy