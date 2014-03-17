Irish eyes are smiling across the Tasman Sea
An Post Chain Reaction serves as launch pad for Asia-Pacific cyclists
There was no hoisting of a pint of Guinness on St Patrick's Day for team pursuit world track champion and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Glenn O'Shea today. The Australia-born 24-year-old may have Irish roots, but O'Shea is too busy training in Adelaide and preparing for his trip to Europe in April to rejoin his Belgium-based Irish Continental cycling team An Post Chain Reaction to celebrate.
