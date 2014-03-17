Irish eyes are smiling across the Tasman Sea

Trending

Image 1 of 4

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) is riding the Omnium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 4

Team Autralia's Luke Davison (2-L), Glenn O'shea (1-L), Alexander Edmondson (C), Mitchell Mulhern (1-R) and Miles Scotson (2-R) pose after winning the gold medal during the Men's Team Pursuit

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Australia's Glen O'Shea round the turn in the omnium pursuit

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 4

The men's points race podium. Jack Bobridge, Glen O'Shea and Trent Derecourt

(Image credit: Cycling Australia)

There was no hoisting of a pint of Guinness on St Patrick's Day for team pursuit world track champion and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Glenn O'Shea today. The Australia-born 24-year-old may have Irish roots, but O'Shea is too busy training in Adelaide and preparing for his trip to Europe in April to rejoin his Belgium-based Irish Continental cycling team An Post Chain Reaction to celebrate.

