Iranian Sohrabi leads in UCI race wins

Asia Tour leader has 10 victories this season

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Thumbs up from new race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team)

Thumbs up from new race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team)
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

With the year almost a third of the way through, it may come a surprise to some to hear that the number one ranked UCI race winner of the 2011 season to date is Iranian rider Mehdi Sohrabi of the Tabriz Petrochemical Team.

Asia Tour ranking as of April 25, 2011

1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team188pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli167
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli145
4Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team128
5Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team123
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano119
7Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar116
8Rahim Ememi (IRI) IAU107
9Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli104
10Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)90.66
11Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team86
12Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)82
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice81
14Johnnie Walker (Aus)78
15Alexei Markov (Rus)77
16David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team75
17Ki Ho Choi (HKg)74
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team74
19Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team73
20Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team71
21Gyung Gu Jang (Kor)70
22Peter Mcdonald (Aus) V Australia70
23Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team66
24Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team63
25Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team60
25Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling60
27Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team59
28Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Herwin Jaya (Ina)58.66
30Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr)56
31Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) IAU51
32Hassan Maleki Mizan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team50
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli48
34Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo46
35Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team46
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli45
37Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team43
38Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team42
39Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)42
40David Kemp (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Accent40
41Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas40
42Amir Zargari (IRI) IAU40
43Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing40
44Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda40
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)39
46Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman39
47Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor38
48Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint37
49Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka37
50Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO37
51André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice37
52Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team36
53Farshad Salehian (IRI) IAU35
54Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice35
55Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team33
55Chan Jae Jang (Kor)33
57Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano32
58Jing Yang (Chn)30
59Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis30
60Ivan Kovalev (Rus)30
61Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team28
62Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team28
63Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System27
64Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware26
65David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland26
66Malcolm Lange (RSA)24
67Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac24
68Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team24
69Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas)24
69Ho-Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team24
71Barati Rasoul (IRI)23
72Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team23
73Enrique Mata (Spa)23
74William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis21
75Bradeley Hall (Aus)21
76Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia21
77Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Letua Cycling Team20
78Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor20
79Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint20
80Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland20
81Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)20
82Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
83Hari Fitrianto (Ina)18.66
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano18
85Ying Hon Yeung (HKg)17
86Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox17
87Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
88Sam Davis (Aus)16.66
89Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
90Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team16
91Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita16
92Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)16
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
93Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac16
95Alireza Haghi (IRI) IAU15
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano15
97Kam-Po Wong (HKg)15
98Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka15
98Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp15
98Jonathan Cantwell (Aus)15
101Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team14
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
103Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis13
104Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13
105Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas)12
106Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
107Eric Sheppard (Aus)12
108Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac12
109Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman12
110Jong Gyun Choi (Kor)12
111Rongxi Zou (Chn)12
112Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System12
112Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac12
114Projo Waseso (Ina)11
115Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team10
116Jonas Pedersen (Den)10
117Siros Hashemzadeh (IRI)10
118Iwan Setiawan (Ina)10
119Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports10
120Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geumsan Ginseng Asia10
121Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)10
122Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
123Chi Ho Yuen (HKg)10
124Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ10
124Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac10
124Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse10
124René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg10
124Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas)10
129Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland9
130José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
131Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
132Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
132Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de9
134Azman Zulkifli Mohd (Mas)8
135Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi)8
136Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)8
137Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)8
138Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg8
139Van Duan Le (Vie)8
140Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac8
140Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia8
140Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports8
140Muhammad Taufik (Ina)8
140Patria Rastra (Ina)8
140Nanto Ferry (Ina)
146Roger Nathan Dahlberg (NZl)7.66
147Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
148Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas7
149Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)7
150Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp7
151Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
151Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
151Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet7
151Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano7
151Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
151Ericson Obosa (Phi)7
157Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas)6
158Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System6
159Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team6
160Soren Petersen (Den)6
161Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth6
162Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System6
163Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
164Bo Liu (Chn) Gammax6
165Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
166Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
167Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
168Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
168Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
168Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
168Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
172Matnur Matnur (Ina)5.66
173Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team5
174Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
175Chris Joven (Phi)5
175Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
175Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC5
175Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac5
175Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo5
175Seon Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team5
175Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team5
175Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team5
175Martin Müller (Swi)5
175Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)5
185Minh Thuy Bul (Vie)4
186Tots Oledan (Phi)4
187Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
187Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano4
187Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
187Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
187Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
192Irish Valenzuela (Phi)3
193Logan Calder (Aus)3
194Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team3
195Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
196Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
197Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj3
198Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag3
199Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint3
200Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3
201Fadi Shekhoni (Syr)3
202Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
203Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
204Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Brn)2
205Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ2
205Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
205Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
205Matvey Nikitin (Kaz)2
205Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
205Lee Rodgers (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com2
205Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team2
205Sun Jae Jang (Kor)2
205Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
205Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
205Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor2
205Rakhmadani (Ina)
217Alex Malone (Aus)1.66
217Will Wettenhall (Aus)
217David Treacey (Mlt)
217Lex Nederlof (Ned)
221Dean Gathercole (Aus)0.66
221Peter Griffin (Aus)
221Chris Clasby (Aus)

Teams
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team550pts
2Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli332
3Azad University248
4Skil - Shimano223
5Aisan Racing Team203
6Letua Cycling Team199
7Androni Giocattoli197
8Terengganu Cycling Team182
9CCC Polsat Polkowice169
10Team Europcar136
11Giant Kenda Cycling Team128
12Bridgestone Anchor119
13Shimano Racing Team119
14Suren Cycling Team108
15Drapac87
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis77
17V Australia70
18Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling70
19Motorpoint60
20Jelly Belly Cycling56
21Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland55
22Mtn Qhubeka54
23d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo51
24Vali Asr Kerman51
25Champion System51
26Team Bonitas47
27Veranda's Willems - Accent40
28Endura Racing40
29Geumsan Ginseng Asia39
30KSPO37
31Rapha Condor - Sharp36
32Chipotle Development Team36
33Seoul Cycling Team34
34Amore & Vita33
35Sp Tableware26
36Colnago - Csf Inox23
37De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
38Max Success Sports18
39Team Vorarlberg18
40Landbouwkrediet18
41Nutrixxion Sparkasse16
42FDJ12
43Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De9
44Team Netapp7
45Gammax6
45Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optumhealth6
47Genesys Wealth Advisers5
48Geox-TMC5
48Action Cycling Team5
50Hengxiang Cycling Team3
50Matrix Powertag3
50Perutnina Ptuj3
53Fuji - Cyclingtime.com2
53China Jilun Cycling Team2
53Dukla Trencin Merida2

Nations
1Japan688pts
2Iran638
3Korea217
4Malaysia174.98
5Indonesia4199:31:12
6Kazakhstan131
7Hong Kong, China124
8Uzbekistan92
9China73
10Syria38
11Philippines27
12Kyrgyzstan20
13Vietnam12
14Bahrain11
15Chinese Taipei5