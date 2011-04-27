Iranian Sohrabi leads in UCI race wins
Asia Tour leader has 10 victories this season
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
With the year almost a third of the way through, it may come a surprise to some to hear that the number one ranked UCI race winner of the 2011 season to date is Iranian rider Mehdi Sohrabi of the Tabriz Petrochemical Team.
Asia Tour ranking as of April 25, 2011
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|188
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|167
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|4
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team
|128
|5
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|123
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|119
|7
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|116
|8
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) IAU
|107
|9
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|104
|10
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
|90.66
|11
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|86
|12
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)
|82
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|14
|Johnnie Walker (Aus)
|78
|15
|Alexei Markov (Rus)
|77
|16
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|75
|17
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg)
|74
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|74
|19
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|73
|20
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|71
|21
|Gyung Gu Jang (Kor)
|70
|22
|Peter Mcdonald (Aus) V Australia
|70
|23
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|24
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|25
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|60
|25
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|27
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|28
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Herwin Jaya (Ina)
|58.66
|30
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr)
|56
|31
|Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) IAU
|51
|32
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|50
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|48
|34
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|46
|35
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|46
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|37
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|43
|38
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|42
|39
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)
|42
|40
|David Kemp (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|41
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|40
|42
|Amir Zargari (IRI) IAU
|40
|43
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|40
|44
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|40
|45
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|39
|46
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
|39
|47
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|38
|48
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|37
|49
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|37
|50
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|37
|51
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|52
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|36
|53
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) IAU
|35
|54
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|55
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|33
|55
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor)
|33
|57
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|58
|Jing Yang (Chn)
|30
|59
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|30
|60
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus)
|30
|61
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|62
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|28
|63
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|27
|64
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|26
|65
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|26
|66
|Malcolm Lange (RSA)
|24
|67
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|24
|68
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|24
|69
|Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas)
|24
|69
|Ho-Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|24
|71
|Barati Rasoul (IRI)
|23
|72
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|73
|Enrique Mata (Spa)
|23
|74
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|21
|75
|Bradeley Hall (Aus)
|21
|76
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|21
|77
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Letua Cycling Team
|20
|78
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|20
|79
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|20
|80
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|20
|81
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)
|20
|82
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|83
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina)
|18.66
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|18
|85
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg)
|17
|86
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|87
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|88
|Sam Davis (Aus)
|16.66
|89
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
|90
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|16
|91
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|16
|92
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)
|16
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|93
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|16
|95
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) IAU
|15
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|15
|97
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg)
|15
|98
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|98
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|15
|98
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus)
|15
|101
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|14
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|103
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|13
|104
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|105
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas)
|12
|106
|Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|107
|Eric Sheppard (Aus)
|12
|108
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|12
|109
|Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
|12
|110
|Jong Gyun Choi (Kor)
|12
|111
|Rongxi Zou (Chn)
|12
|112
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|12
|112
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
|12
|114
|Projo Waseso (Ina)
|11
|115
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|116
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|10
|117
|Siros Hashemzadeh (IRI)
|10
|118
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina)
|10
|119
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|10
|120
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|10
|121
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
|10
|122
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|123
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg)
|10
|124
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|10
|124
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac
|10
|124
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|124
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|124
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas)
|10
|129
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|9
|130
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|131
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|132
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|132
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|9
|134
|Azman Zulkifli Mohd (Mas)
|8
|135
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi)
|8
|136
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)
|8
|137
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn)
|8
|138
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|8
|139
|Van Duan Le (Vie)
|8
|140
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|8
|140
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|140
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|8
|140
|Muhammad Taufik (Ina)
|8
|140
|Patria Rastra (Ina)
|8
|140
|Nanto Ferry (Ina)
|146
|Roger Nathan Dahlberg (NZl)
|7.66
|147
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|148
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|7
|149
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
|7
|150
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|7
|151
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|151
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|151
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|151
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|151
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|151
|Ericson Obosa (Phi)
|7
|157
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas)
|6
|158
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|6
|159
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|6
|160
|Soren Petersen (Den)
|6
|161
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|162
|Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System
|6
|163
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|164
|Bo Liu (Chn) Gammax
|6
|165
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|166
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|167
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|168
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|168
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|168
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|168
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|172
|Matnur Matnur (Ina)
|5.66
|173
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|5
|174
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|175
|Chris Joven (Phi)
|5
|175
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|175
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|175
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|5
|175
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|5
|175
|Seon Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|175
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|5
|175
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|5
|175
|Martin Müller (Swi)
|5
|175
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)
|5
|185
|Minh Thuy Bul (Vie)
|4
|186
|Tots Oledan (Phi)
|4
|187
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|187
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|4
|187
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|187
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|187
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|192
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi)
|3
|193
|Logan Calder (Aus)
|3
|194
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|3
|195
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|196
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|197
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
|3
|198
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|3
|199
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|3
|200
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|201
|Fadi Shekhoni (Syr)
|3
|202
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|203
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|204
|Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Brn)
|2
|205
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|2
|205
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|205
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|205
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz)
|2
|205
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|205
|Lee Rodgers (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|2
|205
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|205
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor)
|2
|205
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|205
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|205
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|2
|205
|Rakhmadani (Ina)
|217
|Alex Malone (Aus)
|1.66
|217
|Will Wettenhall (Aus)
|217
|David Treacey (Mlt)
|217
|Lex Nederlof (Ned)
|221
|Dean Gathercole (Aus)
|0.66
|221
|Peter Griffin (Aus)
|221
|Chris Clasby (Aus)
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|550
|pts
|2
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|332
|3
|Azad University
|248
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|223
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|203
|6
|Letua Cycling Team
|199
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|197
|8
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|182
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|169
|10
|Team Europcar
|136
|11
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|128
|12
|Bridgestone Anchor
|119
|13
|Shimano Racing Team
|119
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|108
|15
|Drapac
|87
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|77
|17
|V Australia
|70
|18
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|19
|Motorpoint
|60
|20
|Jelly Belly Cycling
|56
|21
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|55
|22
|Mtn Qhubeka
|54
|23
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|51
|24
|Vali Asr Kerman
|51
|25
|Champion System
|51
|26
|Team Bonitas
|47
|27
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|28
|Endura Racing
|40
|29
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|39
|30
|KSPO
|37
|31
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|36
|32
|Chipotle Development Team
|36
|33
|Seoul Cycling Team
|34
|34
|Amore & Vita
|33
|35
|Sp Tableware
|26
|36
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|23
|37
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|38
|Max Success Sports
|18
|39
|Team Vorarlberg
|18
|40
|Landbouwkrediet
|18
|41
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|16
|42
|FDJ
|12
|43
|Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|9
|44
|Team Netapp
|7
|45
|Gammax
|6
|45
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optumhealth
|6
|47
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|48
|Geox-TMC
|5
|48
|Action Cycling Team
|5
|50
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Matrix Powertag
|3
|50
|Perutnina Ptuj
|3
|53
|Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|2
|53
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|1
|Japan
|688
|pts
|2
|Iran
|638
|3
|Korea
|217
|4
|Malaysia
|174.98
|5
|Indonesia
|4199:31:12
|6
|Kazakhstan
|131
|7
|Hong Kong, China
|124
|8
|Uzbekistan
|92
|9
|China
|73
|10
|Syria
|38
|11
|Philippines
|27
|12
|Kyrgyzstan
|20
|13
|Vietnam
|12
|14
|Bahrain
|11
|15
|Chinese Taipei
|5
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy