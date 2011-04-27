Iranian Sohrabi leads in UCI race wins

Image 1 of 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 2 Thumbs up from new race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

With the year almost a third of the way through, it may come a surprise to some to hear that the number one ranked UCI race winner of the 2011 season to date is Iranian rider Mehdi Sohrabi of the Tabriz Petrochemical Team.





1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 188 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 167 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 145 4 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team 128 5 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 123 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 7 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 116 8 Rahim Ememi (IRI) IAU 107 9 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 104 10 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) 90.66 11 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 86 12 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) 82 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 14 Johnnie Walker (Aus) 78 15 Alexei Markov (Rus) 77 16 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 75 17 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) 74 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 74 19 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 73 20 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 71 21 Gyung Gu Jang (Kor) 70 22 Peter Mcdonald (Aus) V Australia 70 23 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 24 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 25 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 60 25 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 27 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 28 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 29 Herwin Jaya (Ina) 58.66 30 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) 56 31 Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) IAU 51 32 Hassan Maleki Mizan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 50 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 48 34 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 46 35 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 46 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 37 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 43 38 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 42 39 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) 42 40 David Kemp (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 41 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 40 42 Amir Zargari (IRI) IAU 40 43 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 40 44 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 40 45 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) 39 46 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman 39 47 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 38 48 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint 37 49 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 37 50 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 37 51 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 52 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 36 53 Farshad Salehian (IRI) IAU 35 54 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 55 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 33 55 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) 33 57 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 58 Jing Yang (Chn) 30 59 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 30 60 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) 30 61 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 62 Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 28 63 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 27 64 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 26 65 David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland 26 66 Malcolm Lange (RSA) 24 67 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 24 68 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 24 69 Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) 24 69 Ho-Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 24 71 Barati Rasoul (IRI) 23 72 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 73 Enrique Mata (Spa) 23 74 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 21 75 Bradeley Hall (Aus) 21 76 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 21 77 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Letua Cycling Team 20 78 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 20 79 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 20 80 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland 20 81 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) 20 82 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 83 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) 18.66 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 18 85 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) 17 86 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 87 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 88 Sam Davis (Aus) 16.66 89 Edmunds John Hollands (Aus) 90 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 16 91 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 16 92 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) 16 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 93 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 16 95 Alireza Haghi (IRI) IAU 15 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 97 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) 15 98 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 15 98 Edward Clancy (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 15 98 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) 15 101 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 14 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 103 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 104 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 105 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) 12 106 Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 107 Eric Sheppard (Aus) 12 108 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 12 109 Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman 12 110 Jong Gyun Choi (Kor) 12 111 Rongxi Zou (Chn) 12 112 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 12 112 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac 12 114 Projo Waseso (Ina) 11 115 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 116 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 10 117 Siros Hashemzadeh (IRI) 10 118 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) 10 119 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 10 120 Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 10 121 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) 10 122 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 123 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) 10 124 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 10 124 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac 10 124 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 124 René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 10 124 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) 10 129 Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland 9 130 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 131 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 132 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 132 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 9 134 Azman Zulkifli Mohd (Mas) 8 135 Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 8 136 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) 8 137 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) 8 138 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 8 139 Van Duan Le (Vie) 8 140 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 8 140 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 140 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 8 140 Muhammad Taufik (Ina) 8 140 Patria Rastra (Ina) 8 140 Nanto Ferry (Ina) 146 Roger Nathan Dahlberg (NZl) 7.66 147 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 148 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 7 149 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) 7 150 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 7 151 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 151 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 151 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 151 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 151 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 151 Ericson Obosa (Phi) 7 157 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) 6 158 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 6 159 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 6 160 Soren Petersen (Den) 6 161 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6 162 Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System 6 163 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 164 Bo Liu (Chn) Gammax 6 165 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 166 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 167 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 168 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 168 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 168 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 168 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 172 Matnur Matnur (Ina) 5.66 173 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 5 174 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 175 Chris Joven (Phi) 5 175 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 175 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 175 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 5 175 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 5 175 Seon Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 5 175 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 5 175 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 5 175 Martin Müller (Swi) 5 175 Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) 5 185 Minh Thuy Bul (Vie) 4 186 Tots Oledan (Phi) 4 187 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 187 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 4 187 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 187 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 187 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 192 Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 3 193 Logan Calder (Aus) 3 194 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 3 195 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 196 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 197 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj 3 198 Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 3 199 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 3 200 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 201 Fadi Shekhoni (Syr) 3 202 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 203 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 204 Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Brn) 2 205 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 2 205 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 205 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 205 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) 2 205 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 205 Lee Rodgers (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 2 205 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 2 205 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) 2 205 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 205 Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 2 205 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 2 205 Rakhmadani (Ina) 217 Alex Malone (Aus) 1.66 217 Will Wettenhall (Aus) 217 David Treacey (Mlt) 217 Lex Nederlof (Ned) 221 Dean Gathercole (Aus) 0.66 221 Peter Griffin (Aus) 221 Chris Clasby (Aus)

Teams 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 550 pts 2 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 332 3 Azad University 248 4 Skil - Shimano 223 5 Aisan Racing Team 203 6 Letua Cycling Team 199 7 Androni Giocattoli 197 8 Terengganu Cycling Team 182 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 169 10 Team Europcar 136 11 Giant Kenda Cycling Team 128 12 Bridgestone Anchor 119 13 Shimano Racing Team 119 14 Suren Cycling Team 108 15 Drapac 87 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 77 17 V Australia 70 18 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 70 19 Motorpoint 60 20 Jelly Belly Cycling 56 21 Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland 55 22 Mtn Qhubeka 54 23 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 51 24 Vali Asr Kerman 51 25 Champion System 51 26 Team Bonitas 47 27 Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 28 Endura Racing 40 29 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 39 30 KSPO 37 31 Rapha Condor - Sharp 36 32 Chipotle Development Team 36 33 Seoul Cycling Team 34 34 Amore & Vita 33 35 Sp Tableware 26 36 Colnago - Csf Inox 23 37 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 38 Max Success Sports 18 39 Team Vorarlberg 18 40 Landbouwkrediet 18 41 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 16 42 FDJ 12 43 Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De 9 44 Team Netapp 7 45 Gammax 6 45 Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optumhealth 6 47 Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 48 Geox-TMC 5 48 Action Cycling Team 5 50 Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 50 Matrix Powertag 3 50 Perutnina Ptuj 3 53 Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 2 53 China Jilun Cycling Team 2 53 Dukla Trencin Merida 2