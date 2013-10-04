Ion Izagirre joins brother at Movistar in 2014

Image 1 of 2 Stage 16 winner Jon Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Stage 16 winner Jon Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ion Izagirre will join his brother Gorka at Movistar in 2014. The Basque riders had been with Euskaltel-Euskadi for the last three years. It was earlier announced that Gorka would join the Spanish team. Movistar also said that Fran Ventoso extended his contract for another year.

Ion, 24, turned pro with Euskaltel in 2011, where he rode with his 26-year-old brother. The Basque team is stopping at the end of this year.

Movistar calls the younger Izagirre “one of the most promising tales in the international scene.” He brought in top 25 finishes in the Tour of Poland, Tirreno-Adriatico and the GP Plouay in his first year. He made his breakthrough in 2012, winning a stage in the Giro d'Italia as well as the time trial at the Vuela a Asturias.

The 2013 season saw him finish second overall in the Tour of Poland, after wearing the leader's jersey for one stage. He was also fourth overall in the Tour Down Under, second in the Spanish national road championships and fourth in the time trial.

Ventoso, 31, will be with the Spanish team for one more year. Although he didn't have any victories this season, the team noted that “25 victories in his palmares and more than ten top ten places this year are a guarantee that Ventoso can get back to success in 2014.”