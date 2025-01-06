Intermarché-Wanty kit gets 'striking transformation' for 2025

By
published

Team adds red sleeve to colour block design for 2025

Biniam Girmay shows off the 2025 Intermarché-Wanty jersey
Biniam Girmay (Image credit: Intermarché-Wanty)

Intermarché-Wanty's team kit was given a 'striking transformation' for 2025, according to the team. After years of a logo-heavy kit bearing fluro-yellow accents, the team has added a bold block of red on the right side while the left arm keeps the team's fluorescent yellow.

The team's jersey reveal is one of the final pro cycling kit announcements for the 2025 WorldTour. EF Education-EasyPost's is due to be released on Tuesday.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.