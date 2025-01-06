Intermarché-Wanty kit gets 'striking transformation' for 2025

Intermarché-Wanty's team kit was given a 'striking transformation' for 2025, according to the team. After years of a logo-heavy kit bearing fluro-yellow accents, the team has added a bold block of red on the right side while the left arm keeps the team's fluorescent yellow.

The team's jersey reveal is one of the final pro cycling kit announcements for the 2025 WorldTour. EF Education-EasyPost's is due to be released on Tuesday.

The Intermarché logo on the chest has become more prominent, while sponsors Vini Fantini and Circus Daily earn more visible positions on the back.

According to the Intermarché-Wanty team, the red, white, and black combination "perfectly matches the corporate styles of the team's partners and creates a strong and uniform appearance".

The red panel has a subtle splash of lightning bolts in the background, which "symbolize the lightning-fast equipment of the Intermarché-Wanty riders" while the fluorescent yellow is a "not to the past".

"It's always exciting to start a new season with a fresh design," says star rider Biniam Girmay. "The complete makeover reflects the team's ambition for the upcoming season. We're not one to rest on our laurels after a successful 2024.

"The red, black, and white kit looks really sharp, and I'm glad they kept a touch of the neon yellow. I always liked that, it's a great touch. The designers have done a great job coordinating everything for 2025. Seeing it all together – the kit, the bikes, the helmets, gloves and shoes – it's an impressive setup and I'm motivated to ride and race in it."

The team's kit comes courtesy of Verge Sport and is available for purchase via the team's website.

"Entering into a partnership with Intermarché-Wanty has been a tremendous honour for Verge, CEO and founder Michael Magur said.

"Now that we are entering our second year together, this partnership continues to flourish. Seeing Verge apparel in the biggest events on the UCI World Tour calendar, including the Tour de France, provides valuable feedback that helps us refine and improve our products for all cyclists. We are proud to support the team and be a part of their continued success."

The team's kit is still heavily laden with sponsors with Intermarché and Wanty on both the front and back of the jersey and on the shorts, Vini Fantini on the front and back of the jersey and the right flank of the shorts. Online sports news channel Circus Daily appears among the title partners on the stomach and on the back of the shorts.

Historical sponsor Gobert Matériaux has moved to both flanks of the back while Škoda Steveny get a place on the right flank and left shoulder.

Also integrated into the design are logos from Verge, Cube Bikes, Uvex and Gaerne, Nippo, Full Services, Van Thuyne vaults, ReUz, Technord and coffee roaster Charles Liégeois.