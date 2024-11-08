Inside the Tour de France Singapore Criterium – Could it be Mark Cavendish’s last race?

By
published

A tribute or 'last chance to witness the Manx Missile in action'?Either way the Asian city-state is winding up for a cycling celebration

SAITAMA JAPAN NOVEMBER 02 Davide Ballerini of Italy Nicolas Vinokurov of Kazakhstan Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team sprint during the 10th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 Time Trial Race a 32km one day race from Saitama to Saitama on November 02 2024 in Saitama Japan Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates of Nicolas Vinokurov and Davide Ballerini during the time trial in Saitama, the week before the Singapore Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish has hinted he may decide to race on in 2025 but there is an atmosphere of a farewell celebration at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) and Chris Froome (Israel-Premier tech) are among those on the start list for Sunday's criterium,  providing a cocktail of riders as iconic to the sport as the Singapore Sling is to the tourists lining up outside the Raffles Long Bar. 

