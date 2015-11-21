Inside the Cyclefit store - gallery

A closer look at the bike fitting company used by Trek Factory Racing
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28
The sport of cycling is as technological as ever as professionals and amateurs look to gain the slightest advantages over their competitors.
Making sure that your bike and other equipment is set up correctly is key to making the most of your riding. For this purpose, WorldTour team Trek Factory Racing use London based company Cyclefit. The company travel out to see the team two or three times a year to do bike fits with the riders and, in the meantime, riders can travel to London or call them on the phone if there is a problem.
It’s not just open to the professionals with any rider able to book themselves in for a fitting. The front of the shop looks like your normal high-end bike shop with the walls dripping in frames including Trek, Cervélo, Seven and Passioni.
However, as you work your way to the back it reveals two rooms where much of the work goes on. In each room they have two, fully-adjustable, stationary bikes the first of which uses a mixture of attachable sensors and cameras to get a 3D look at the rider’s position and pedalling action. Computers allow the staff to view the riders from the front, side and above. In the second room, another stationary bike is fitted with sensors in the saddle, which shows the riders exactly where they sit on the saddle.
Flick through the gallery above to take a look inside the Cyclefit shop.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy