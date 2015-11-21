Inside the Cyclefit store - gallery

Image 1 of 28 Fabian Cancellara takes a photo of the Trek display (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 28 A Cervelo P3 time trial bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 28 Pick your colour (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 28 Seven allow you to pick from a wide rage of frame colours (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 28 A Seven Evergreen (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 28 A member of the Cervelo R series (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 28 Passioni was another manufacturer on show (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 28 A bit more tech than your average shoe fitting service (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 28 A range of Cervélo frames (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 28 The back wall was dedicated to Trek (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 28 A Trek Emonda sits just above the entrance to the workshop (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 28 There was a wide variety of bikes on display (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 28 A very stealth looking Trek SpeedConcept (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 28 Pressure sensors allow riders to see how they sit on the bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 28 There is a second bike with pressure sensors in the saddle (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 28 Fabian Cancellara with Cyclefit owners Julian Wall and Phil Cavell (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 28 3D computing means that the rider's riding style can really be analysed (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 28 You can focus on different angles and view the rider's pedal action (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 28 A plethora of sensors can be attached to the riders' clothing (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 28 Cameras on either side allow a full view of the rider (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 28 The first of two bikes allows riders to assess their position on the bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 28 A computer on the front of the bike gives the fitters some more info (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 28 The bikes in the workshop are fully adjustable for different heights (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 28 Riders can test out different saddles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 28 Fabian Cancellara's bike safe and sound in the workshop (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 28 Handlebars for all occassions (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 28 There is everything you need in the workshop (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 28 A Trek Domane on display in the shop (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The sport of cycling is as technological as ever as professionals and amateurs look to gain the slightest advantages over their competitors.

Making sure that your bike and other equipment is set up correctly is key to making the most of your riding. For this purpose, WorldTour team Trek Factory Racing use London based company Cyclefit. The company travel out to see the team two or three times a year to do bike fits with the riders and, in the meantime, riders can travel to London or call them on the phone if there is a problem.

Earlier this week, Cyclingnews travelled to Cyclefit to talk to Trek Factory Racing’s Fabian Cancellara and had a chance to take a closer look at the shop itself. Cyclefit was founded by Julian Wall and Philip Cavell in 2002 and it has been in the same spot in Covent Garden ever since. As well as Trek Factory Racing, they also work with individual riders such as Tao Geoghegan Hart on a pro bono basis.

It’s not just open to the professionals with any rider able to book themselves in for a fitting. The front of the shop looks like your normal high-end bike shop with the walls dripping in frames including Trek, Cervélo, Seven and Passioni.

However, as you work your way to the back it reveals two rooms where much of the work goes on. In each room they have two, fully-adjustable, stationary bikes the first of which uses a mixture of attachable sensors and cameras to get a 3D look at the rider’s position and pedalling action. Computers allow the staff to view the riders from the front, side and above. In the second room, another stationary bike is fitted with sensors in the saddle, which shows the riders exactly where they sit on the saddle.

Flick through the gallery above to take a look inside the Cyclefit shop.