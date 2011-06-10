Injury report: Capelle, Kadri, Vermeltfoort out

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) during his lengthy solo break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Friday was an unlucky day for professional riders, with three men out of the week's races with injuries: Andy Capelle (Quick Step), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank) and Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale).

Vermeltfoort suffered a freak accident on the start ramp of the Delta Tour Zeeland prologue. The Rabobank rider fell from the ramp and broke both of his wrists. He will undergo surgery on his right wrist next week in a hospital in Amersfoort, while the left one was set and put in a cast, Wielerland.nl reported.

Quick Step's Andy Cappelle was the victim of a crash in the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he fell on the high-speed approach to the final climb, 15km from the finish of stage 5 at Les Gets.

Capelle was diagnosed with a fractured rib on the left side of his chest. It is the second fracture of the year for the Belgian, who broke his right clavicle during the second stage of the Driedaagse Van West-Vlaanderen in March.

He will need 15 days of rest before he can start training again, his team said.

Finally, Frenchman Kadri abandoned the Dauphiné overnight and was diagnosed with a tear to his left calf which will put him out of competition for two weeks. Kadri's participation in the Tour de France is now in doubt. The team said the final determination will be made by the team doctors after monitoring the progress of the injury.



