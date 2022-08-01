Leo Hayter turns pro with Ineos Grenadiers
By Patrick Fletcher
U23 Giro winner joins immediately as stagiaire before three-year contract begins in 2023
After his stunning victory in the U23 Giro d'Italia, Britain's Leo Hayter has signed his first professional contract, joining his older brother Ethan at Ineos Grenadiers.
The 20-year-old joins Ineos Grenadiers as a stagiaire, or trainee, with immediate effect for the rest of this season, before officially turning professional in the WorldTour from the start of 2023.
Hayter has signed a three-year contract with the British team, taking him through 2025.
