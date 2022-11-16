Ben Turner extends with Ineos Grenadiers as young generation takes over at British super-team

Talented British Classics rider Ben Turner has extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers until 2026 as the team continue to develop their new roster of young riders.

The 23-year-old impressed in his debut season as a WorldTour professional, working hard and securing results in the Spring Classics before making his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

Turner was fourth at Brabantse Pijl and eighth at Dwars door Vlaanderen and played a crucial role as Dylan van Baarle won Paris-Roubaix, going on to survive the cobbles and finish 11th. He then took two top-10 places on stages at the Vuelta.

"I’ve had a great first year with the team and I’ve absolutely loved racing as a Grenadier. From my very first race I’ve been encouraged to get stuck in and I like to think I’ve done that with the boys," Turner said.

"The Classics campaign was a bit of a dream and I really feel like I’ve improved across the season, leading me to my first Grand Tour at the Vuelta. I had no doubt that joining this team was the best move for me and I couldn’t have been more right. I’m so excited to keep developing and racing as a Grenadier."

Turner is part of a young and very talented group of Ineos Grenadiers Classics riders that includes Tom Pidcock, the USA’s Magnus Sheffield, Australia’s Luke Plapp, Jhonatan Narvaez, plus veteran road captain Luke Rowe and Filippo Ganna.

Ineos Grenadiers preferred to invest in young talent this off-season, letting van Baarle move to Jumbo-Visma and Richard Carapaz to EF Education-EasyPost, while Richie Porte retired. New signings for 2023 include Giro Baby winner Leo Hayter, Connor Swift from Arkea-Samsic, 22-year-old Thymen Arensman from Team DSM, 18-year-old Canadian talent Michael Leonard and Junior time trial world champion Josh Tarling.

"Ben has had an absolutely brilliant first season as a Grenadier and shown us what a tremendous talent he is," team manager Rod Ellingworth said.

"The way he’s raced and applied himself has been hugely encouraging and we’re very excited for what the future holds for him within our team.

"Ben made an impressive contribution to our successful Classics campaign and carried this form right through to his first Grand Tour. He’s taken to professional cycling very quickly and naturally, and there’s no doubt he has a very bright career ahead."