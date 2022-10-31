Ferrand-Prévot debuts Ineos Grenadiers kit ahead of Koppenbergcross

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will make her Ineos Grenadiers debut as she returns to cyclocross at Koppenbergcross on November 1, 2022

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will make a highly-anticipated debut wearing her new Ineos Grenadiers cycling kit at her return to cyclocross racing at Kopenbergcross on November 1.

"Super happy to start from November 1st my cyclo-cross season with Ineos Grenadiers. So, tomorrow you will find me in Ineos Grenadiers kit and Pinarello bikes. Cannot wait," Ferrand-Prévot wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The multi-discipline world champion signed a two-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers with a view toward her home Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The 30-year-old, the first woman to sign for the British squad, will be part of the team's growing off-road collective racing cyclocross, gravel and mountain bike.

She joined the team after a two-year term with Absolute Absalon–BMC, where she solely focussed on mountain biking.

Although many anticipated her debut on January 1, Ineos Grenadiers announced on Monday that she would compete in their kit at X2O Trofee Oudenaarde-Koppenbergcross held in Belgium on Tuesday.

"A new adventure starts... Tomorrow! Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will make her Ineos Grenadiers debut as she returns to cyclo-cross on Tuesday at Koppenbergcross," the team wrote on Twitter.

The posts included a short video that captured Ferrand-Prévot preparing for cyclocross ride, laying out her new Ineos Grenadiers kit, before adventuring on an off-road bike ride with her Pinarello.

The jersey was missing her hard-fought rainbow bands on the sleeve cuffs, signifying her 2015 title as a world cyclocross champion.

Ferrand-Prévot has secured 10 individual elite world titles during her career, which include road (2014), cyclocross (2015) four cross-country mountain bike titles (2015, 2019, 2020 and 2022), two XCM marathon titles in (2019 and 2022), one short track mountain bike title (2022), and a gravel world title (2022).

She was also part of the France national team that won world titles in the team relays in 2014, 2015 and 2016, to add to her sparkling career.

After winning her most recent world titles in XCO cross-country, XCM marathon, XCC short track and gravel, she is aiming for a fifth simultaneous world title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on February 4 in Hoogerheide.

A post shared by Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT (@paulineferrandprevot) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on