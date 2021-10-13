Ineos Grenadiers rejuvenation continues as Sosa, Henao, Basso move on

The rejuvenation at Ineos Grenadiers for 2022 continues, with Iván Sosa leaving the team to join Movistar, while Leonardo Basso and Sebastián Henao head to Astana.

The average age of riders at the British WorldTour team was 27.5 in 2021 but this is expected to fall significantly for 2022. Ineos Grenadiers have signed 20-year-old Luke Plapp, and will also add 20-year-old multi-disciplinarian Ben Tulett from Alpecin-Fenix, and 19-year-old American Magnus Sheffield.

Polish domestique Michał Gołaś, 37, will retire this year, while Gianni Moscon will move to Astana, Rohan Dennis to Jumbo-Visma, and Owain Doull to EF Education-Nippo. 35-year-old Geraint Thomas has still yet to confirm if he will stay with the team in what could be his final contract.

Sosa was the subject of a transfer tug of war during the summer of 2018, after he was initially set to join Trek-Segafredo. He eventually signed with Dave Brailsford's team on a three-year deal and was considered a key support rider for Egan Bernal.

He won the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos and this year’s early-season Tour de la Provence but then was not selected for any of the Grand Tours. He will move to Movistar as the team’s sixth signing for 2022, alongside fellow new signings Óscar Rodríguez, Max Kanter, Alex Aranburu, Oier Lazkano and Gorka Izagirre.

"I'm so proud to be joining the Movistar Team," Sosa said. "I'm joining with all the willingness to show the kind of rider I am, support my teammates and keep some good consistency.

"I hope to bring them joy and satisfaction with my work, and hopefully our years together are full of happiness and success, which is what everyone wants."

28-year-old Henao and 27-year-old Basso join Moscon at Astana Qazaqstan after Alexander Vinokourov took back control of the team. Henao will have a one-year contract, with Basso securing a two-year deal.

"Honestly, I am really excited to come to Astana. This is a new step for me, a change which I am really looking for to keep on improving as a professional rider. I would like to thank Alexandr Vinokourov for a chance to become a rider of team Astana," Henao said.

Basso joins Astana as they revert to an Italian core of riders and staff, with Vincenzo Nibali returning, while Jakob Fuglsang leaves with Canadian sponsor Premier Tech and Aleksandr Vlasov heads to Bora-Hansgrohe.

"I am really happy to ride for Astana Qazaqstan Team from next season. This is one of the biggest and oldest teams in the WorldTour and there were many champions who were competing in the jersey of Astana during its long and great history," Basso said.

"I will give my best to help the team to reach its biggest goals. I am ready to help the leaders to win as much as possible in the upcoming season."