Ineos Grenadiers complete 2025 roster with Lucas Hamilton signing

Ineos Grenadiers have announced the signing of Lucas Hamilton, completing their squad for the 2025 season.

The Australian climber, who joins from Jayco-AlUla, is the team's sixth signing for next year, joining Bob Jungels (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) and Peter Øxenberg (ColoQuick) on the incoming list.

28-year-old Hamilton has, to date, spent his entire professional career with Jayco-AlUla, having turned pro with the squad in 2017. He won the Settimana Coppi e Bartali back in 2019 while his biggest win came on stage 4 of the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico, where he outsprinted Fausto Masnada in Cascia.

Hamilton also has a stage win at the 2019 Czech Cycling Tour on his palmarès, along with the Oceania continental road title in 2017 and fourth place overall at the 2021 edition of Paris-Nice.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Ineos Grenadiers. For many years I have watched the team's success from the outside, and I've always held a deep respect for their achievements," Hamilton said.

"Being a part of such a prestigious organisation is a great opportunity for me and I look forward to contributing to the team's ongoing success. I can't wait to get started and work alongside my new teammates!"

Hamilton's signing means that Ineos Grenadiers have a full 30-rider squad for 2025, barring any unexpected transfers.

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) and Luke Rowe, who has retired and joined Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a directeur sportif are the confirmed departures from the British team.

The signing means that Elia Viviani and Cameron Wurf don't have a spot on Ineos next season, while earlier this year Leo Hayter has put his career on hold in order to deal with his mental health.

Ineos Grenadiers performance director Scott Drawer said that Hamilton's experience will help "[entrench] a new approach within the team" and bolster the rider lineup.

"Lucas has shown what he can do in the past and we believe in his talent and potential as a bike rider," he said. "He will fit in well with fellow riders and we are confident he will respond to the support we put around him with our new coaching and performance set-up.

"A big part of what we’re working towards is not only strengthening our rider roster but also entrenching a new approach within the team. Lucas' experience across a wide variety of races means that he slots into an important area for us where he will also be able to support our impressive crop of young and emerging talent."

In addition to signing Hamilton, Ineos also announced the appointment of two backroom staff members as the team continues its behind-the-scenes overhaul. Dr Billy Fitton joins as the head of engineering and technology from British Cycling, while Paddy Harrison comes on board as performance co-ordinator and coach.