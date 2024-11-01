Ineos Grenadiers complete 2025 roster with Lucas Hamilton signing

By
published

Sixth incoming transfer of the off-season brings Ineos squad to 30 riders

Lucas Hamilton leads the peloton at the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos
Lucas Hamilton leads the peloton at the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have announced the signing of Lucas Hamilton, completing their squad for the 2025 season.

The Australian climber, who joins from Jayco-AlUla, is the team's sixth signing for next year, joining Bob Jungels (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) and Peter Øxenberg (ColoQuick) on the incoming list.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.