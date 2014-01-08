Indurain predicts “big battle” on San Miguel de Aralar
Spain’s five-time Tour winner tackles new summit finish in Navarra
Miguel Indurain has described, the Vuelta a España’s new climb, the San Miguel de Aralar as “very tough” and likely to favour pure climbers such as Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodríguez.
The second stage running 170km between Algeciras and San Fernando should be on the few that favours the sprinters. The first big climbs come on day three, which features three passes on a stage extending to 188km.
