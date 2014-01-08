Indurain predicts “big battle” on San Miguel de Aralar

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) his in red with Miguel Indurain at his side (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 3 Miguel Indurain (Banesto) front and center in yellow during stage 11 of the 1993 Tour. Tony Rominger, right, would win the stage, Indurain would win overall for the third straight year, and Alvaro Mejia, left, would have his best overall Tour finish with 4th place (Image credit: AFP)

Miguel Indurain has described, the Vuelta a España’s new climb, the San Miguel de Aralar as “very tough” and likely to favour pure climbers such as Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodríguez.





The second stage running 170km between Algeciras and San Fernando should be on the few that favours the sprinters. The first big climbs come on day three, which features three passes on a stage extending to 188km.

