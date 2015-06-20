inCycle video: Warren Barguil talks about his Tour de France dreams

Image 1 of 6 Warren Barguil collects his bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 6 Warren Barguil is hoping for a good result at Fleche (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 6 Warren Barguil (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 6 Tom Dumoulin and John Degenkolb suffer on a climb (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 5 of 6 Warren Barguil working on his climbing during the camp (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 6 of 6 Warren Barguil during an outdoor interview (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) went on the attack during Saturday’s stage of the Tour de Suisse, finishing third behind Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and confirming his form for the rapidly approaching Tour de France.

The 23-year-old French climber was disappointed not to ride in last year’s Tour but has been secured a place in Giant-Alpecin’s final nine, alongside the team’s sprinters and lead-out train. He recently spent three weeks at an altitude training camp in Spain’s Sierra Nevada to prepare for the Tour de France.

Barguil is part of the new generation of French Grand Tour riders and carries the hopes of a nation along with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale). He hails from Brittany and so the cycling-mad region of northern France hope he can one day follow in the footstep of Bernard Hinault and win a yellow jersey for Brittany as well as France.

In this special inCycle video, Barguil talked about his hopes and dreams for his career and the Tour de France.

“To ride the Tour de France is real important for a Frenchman. This year’s Tour starts in the Netherlands, which is really important for the team and also passes through Brittany, which is my region. I just hope I’m ready when July comes and so show what I can do.”

