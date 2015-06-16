inCycle video: Velon aim to improve cycling's long-term future
CEO Graham Bartlett on the stability needed within the sport
In late November last year, 11 WorldTour teams, including Sky, BMC, Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge and Garmin, created the Velon business group with aim "to drive a financial model that, in line with other international sports, ensures a sustainable future for the teams".
Related Articles
11 WorldTour teams create Velon business group
Mixed reactions to Velon business project
Astana, FDJ and Movistar opt to 'wait and see' before joining Velon
Velon needs a vote in the future of the sport, says Ochowicz
Flanders Classics and Velon teams to produce Tour of Flanders on-board video footage
InCycle Video: Vaughters on Velon and growth of pro cycling
News shorts: Movistar and Velon; don't write Van den Broeck off yet
InCycle spoke to the CEO Velon, Graham Bartlett, who explained the the business venture is keen on changing the current financial model of the sport for the betterment of fans and riders alike.
"The teams have been trying to come together for a long time to figure a way of coming together. Of being a stronger unit and collaborating together as a group in a better way," Bartlett said.
"You can’t do a lot of the things they want to do. Change the economic model, create better stability, bring new technology to the race. All the developments we really want to see can only come from the teams if they form together and do it as a joint body. That’s that this is really about."
With the majority of team budget derived from sponsorship, Bartlett added the "fragile" model creates instability and a "sport which is here today and gone tomorrow".
The Velon teams have been utilising on board cameras this season and the recent example of Sacha Modolo's stage 17 sprint victory at the Giro d'Italia is a small sign of the direction that cycling broadcasting can take and move forward when the teams work together.
Find out more about what Bartlett has to say on Velon and cycling in the video below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy