InCycle Video: Tour de France stage 18 recon

Image 1 of 2 The legendary Col du Tourmalet will be on stage 18 of the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Le Geant du Tourmalet is one of two statues on the Col du Tourmalet summit. (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

The final big mountain stage of the 2014 Tour de France comes on stage 18, when riders traverse the Col du Tourmalet en route from Pau to the final summit finish at Hautacam.

The stage is one that is steeped in history, and steeped with long, painful climbs. Retired pro cyclist Juan Antonio Flecha previews the route in this video below.

