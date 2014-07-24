InCycle Video: Tour de France stage 18 recon
Juan Antonio Flecha previews the Tourmalet-Hautacam stage
The final big mountain stage of the 2014 Tour de France comes on stage 18, when riders traverse the Col du Tourmalet en route from Pau to the final summit finish at Hautacam.
The stage is one that is steeped in history, and steeped with long, painful climbs. Retired pro cyclist Juan Antonio Flecha previews the route in this video below.
