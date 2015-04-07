Video: Tom Boonen on why Paris-Roubaix is a slow killer

Image 1 of 23 Tom Boonen outsprinted George Hincapie and Juan Antion Flecha to win the first of his four Paris-Rouabix's (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Third time's the charm for Tom Boonen in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Runner-up and former teammate Pippo Pozzato congratulates Tom Boonen after his 2009 triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Tom Boonen on the attack in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Top step in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Tom Boonen celebrates going back-to-back in 2009 while Pippo Pozzato and Thor Hushovd's faces say it all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Tom Boonen had plenty of time to celebrate his fourth Paris-Roubaix win in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Tom Boonen kisses the cobble for a record equalling fourth time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Tom Boonen's 2012 margin of victory was over a minute and a half to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Tom Boonen celebrates his 2012 win with brother Sven a week after winning the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 A third win for Tom Boonen in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Fabian Cancellara congratulates Tom Boonen after his 2008 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Ballons for the 2008 champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Tom Boonen proudly shows off his first Paris-Roubaix cobble in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 George Hincapie and Juan Antiono Flecha join Tom Boonen on the podium in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 The 2005 Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Tom Boonen wins his first Paris-Roubaix in 2005 having won the Tour of Flanders a week earlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Yes! Tom Boonen over the moon to win in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 2008 Paris-Roubiax champion Tom Boonen kisses the cobble as balloons fly off into the sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Tom Boonen easily out sprinted Fabian Cancellara and Alessandro Ballan to take the 2008 Paris-Roubiax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Two-time winner after his 2008 victory, Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen and Alessandro Ballan make up the 2008 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Tom Boonen rode the final 53km of the 2012 Paris-Roubaix to seal a fourth victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) may not be able to try for a fifth victory in Paris-Roubaix, because of a shoulder injury caused by a crash last month in Paris-Nice, but Cyclingnews was able to get his impressions of the race and what it takes to win.

Boonen describes Paris-Roubaix as a slow killer, a race that gradually saps all a rider's power until there's nothing left.The first part of the race is very nervous, with riders taking enormous risks to hold position, but after the Arenberg Forest, the cream rises to the top and the real tactics of the race play out.

"On the cobblestone sections, you have all these guys trying to pass you for God knows why. They want to pass you and fight with you, and then 5km later they're dropped. You have to take these chances, sometimes it goes OK, sometimes it doesn't," Boonen says of those nervous first 100km. "[After] the first big selection is made, you're more relaxed and can count more on your own strengths."

Boonen is an expert, knowing how to read the race, attacking early or late, as the tactics deem necessary. Which successful strategy was his favourite? You'll have to watch to the end of the video below.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.