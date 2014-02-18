Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist film for UK release
Video trailer from the official film
A feature documentary on Marco Pantani, the enigmatic Italian cyclist who died of a cocaine overdose on February 14, 2004, will be released in UK cinemas in late April.
Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist charts the extraordinary rise of the gifted climber who won the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France in 1998, before being plagued by allegations of doping and succumbing to depression. In 1999, he was thrown off the Giro for irregular blood values linked to EPO use. He died in a hotel room in Rimini, 10 years ago and a day after his 34th birthday.
The film – which premiered in Italy last week – mixes archive race footage, reconstructions and interviews with riders including Bradley Wiggins, Greg LeMond and Evgeni Berzin.
The film is written, directed and co-produced by James Erskine. Victoria Gregory, whose credits include the BAFTA Award-winning film, Senna, a biopic about the charismatic Brazilian F1 driver and the Oscar winning Man on Wire.
For more information, visit Pantani Film.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy