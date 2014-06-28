inCycle video: Michal Kwiatkowski rider profile

Image 1 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Zdeněk Štybar and Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

He may be heading into the Tour de France as the GG hopeful at Omega Pharma QuickStep but Michal Kwiatkowski certainly isn’t feeling the pressure. For the Polish rider this year’s Tour de France is all about progression rather than setting aspirational positions for the top ten.

Kwiatkowski was 11th in last year’s race after consistent rides in both the mountains and the race’s time trials. Having started the season strongly with wins in the Volta ao Algarve and Strade Bianche the 24-year-old somewhat struggled at the recent Dauphine, abandoning in the latter part of the race.

Despite that dip in performance Kwiatkowski remains as his team’s best prospect for the GC in the Tour but he’s certainly not feeling the pressure as InCycle found as they caught up with the rider.

In this exclusive video interview, Kwiatkowski talks about his entry into the sport, his breakthrough as a junior and his rise through the professional ranks. The pressure he seems to be under comes from his own motivation and hunger.

Kwiatkowski, who recently won the Polish national time trial championships also talks about the ethos at Omega Pharma Quickstep, where he is willing to work for other riders, despite his own ambitions. That stance will serve him well in July with the Belgian team looking to fight on all fronts. The team enter the race with a number of goals and Kwiatkowski says that working for Mark Cavendish, who will target sprint wins once again, is more of a ‘pleasure’ than a burden.

You can subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, right here.

