inCycle video: Giro d'Italia stage 16 preview

Image 1 of 3 Gianni Bugno climbing the Mortirolo alone in 1997 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Oliver Zaugg was the first rider over the Mortirolo in 2012 which was the first time it was climbed from the Tovo di Sant'Agata side (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Evgeni Berzin on the slopes of the Mortirolo in 1994 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After two weeks of arduous racing already completed, the final week of the Giro d’Italia kicks off with a tough mountain stage to Aprica. The 174-kilometre stage takes in five climbs, including the formidable Mortirolo.

The 11.8-kilometre Mortirolo averages 10.9 per cent, hitting gradients of up to 18 per cent. Former Italian cyclist Eros Poli - who won on Mont Ventoux at the 1994 Tour de France, despite not having a climbing pedigree – took inCycle up the infamous Alpine climb. “I was there with my team in 1991, climbing for the Mortirolo for the first time,” said Poli, as he hits the lower slopes of the ascent.

“Our leader Franco Chioccioli won the stage with an attack from three kilometres to the top. He won the stage and the Giro, it was a great moment.”

Follow Poli up the climb in this preview of stage 16, one of the toughest of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.