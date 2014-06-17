InCycle releases on the bike video footage from the Tour de Suisse

Marc Goos (Belkin) pulls back the breakaway (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013)

IMG, the organizers of the Tour de Suisse and producer of the inCycle TV show has released the first on-bike video content from this year's race, giving a special view from inside the peloton at the most dramatic moments of the race.

IMG has begun to work closely with numerous teams and fitted forward and rear facing Shimano cameras on several rider's bikes in the Swiss stage race. Each device will capture material for digital and TV distribution through the IMG's weekly inCycle show, which is also shown on Cyclingnews.

Video content from stage 3 has been released today and shows one of the Belkin riders making a lone attack and how Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) goes deep to get across to him.

Other clips captures the emotions of descending and sprinting to the finish in the peloton on stage two, while a camera fixed to a Belkin team car captures Marc Goos on the descent in the opening time trial and his crash on a high-speed hairpin.

IMG will produce more on-bike content during the rest of the Tour de Suisse.

"With the inCycle show we've gone behind the scenes to capture special interviews and content. The next step is to get inside the racing," Floris Weisz, Head of Sales & Business Development IMG Media Cycling told Cyclingnews.





"The cameras weigh just 150g and the rider seem happy to use them. They've even been waving to the camera and doing stuff in front of them. People should keep on watching to see what happens in the sprints and the final stages of the race. This is just the start for on the bike footage."

You can catch up on all the inCycle videos on Cyclingnews here and subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.