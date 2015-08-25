inCycle season review: The Classics
Is the Boonen-Cancellara era over?
The end of the season is fast approaching and in this latest series, inCycle take a look back at some of the biggest stories this season. As the Vuelta a España hots up, in more ways than one, the Classics of March and April seem light-years ago.
Related Articles
Over the past decade, the Classics have been dominated by the rivalry between Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). Injury meant that neither was present at the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix and for only the third time since 2005 neither of them took victory at the two monuments. That honour fell to Alexander Kristoff at Flanders and John Degenkolb at Roubaix.
With Boonen and Cancellara approaching the end of their illustrious careers, the inCycle panellists discuss whether this marks the end of their domination.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy