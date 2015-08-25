inCycle season review: The Classics

Image 1 of 4 Niki Terpstra and Alexander Kristoff attacked the peloton to ride clear in the finale of the Tour of Flanders with the Norwegian proving himself as the strongest rider in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium: Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 3 of 4 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The end of the season is fast approaching and in this latest series, inCycle take a look back at some of the biggest stories this season. As the Vuelta a España hots up, in more ways than one, the Classics of March and April seem light-years ago.

Over the past decade, the Classics have been dominated by the rivalry between Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). Injury meant that neither was present at the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix and for only the third time since 2005 neither of them took victory at the two monuments. That honour fell to Alexander Kristoff at Flanders and John Degenkolb at Roubaix.

With Boonen and Cancellara approaching the end of their illustrious careers, the inCycle panellists discuss whether this marks the end of their domination.

