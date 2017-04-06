inCycle: Inside the world of Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw his Flanders go up in smoke after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week the inCycle team journey to Belgium – where else – for the Tour of Flanders and a special show centred on the spring Monument. The crew follow Peter Sagan, having been granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the World Champion and his Bora-Hansgrohe team in the build up to the race.

The double world champion went into Flanders looking to defend his crown and make history but a crash in the closing stages scuppered his chances. Despite missing out on the win the inCycle team sat down for an in-depth interview with Sagan and find out what makes him tick, while there's analysis from former Cyclingnews correspondent, Gregor Brown, into why Sagan is so popular with fans.

inCycle also catch up with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal). The German is a leading sprinter but that hasn't stopped him mixing with the one-day specialists in the Spring Classics. This campaign has been a quiet one for the Lotto Soudal team but Greipel has at least tried to animate races and was on the attack during Flanders. The German national champion opens up about his affection for the Classics and how he dovetails his ambitions in Belgium with his sprinting duties.

Finally, the team talk to several of the women's peloton about what makes the Women's Tour of Flanders such a high profile and sought after victory. Former winners Lizzie Deignan, Ellen van Dijk, and Elisa Longo Borghini all feature, and describe their memories of winning.