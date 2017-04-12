inCycle: Boonen's team reflect on his career and final Paris-Roubaix - Video

Tom Boonen looks a bit strange. (Image credit: InCycle)

In this episode, the inCycle crew focus on the end of Tom Boonen's career, with perspectives from those who know him best, his Quick-Step Floors teammates.

"If he wins he will write history, and if he doesn’t, his career was history anyway," Niki Terpstra tells the inCycle crew before Paris-Roubaix, the Belgian's final race.

The episode starts off, however, with a look at Kristoffer Halvorsen and the future of Norwegian cycling. Next, the crew talk with 21-year-old Belgian Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Sudal Ladies) about her switch from the velodrome onto the road, where she recently finished fifth at the Tour of Flanders.

"I think the skills I picked up on the track are mainly the high speeds," Kopecky says. "I think track is very good for a road racer as well because you getter better in the sprint."