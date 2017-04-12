inCycle: Boonen's team reflect on his career and final Paris-Roubaix - Video
Also, a look at Norway's Kristoffer Halvorsen, and Lotte Kopecky's transition to track
In this episode, the inCycle crew focus on the end of Tom Boonen's career, with perspectives from those who know him best, his Quick-Step Floors teammates.
"If he wins he will write history, and if he doesn’t, his career was history anyway," Niki Terpstra tells the inCycle crew before Paris-Roubaix, the Belgian's final race.
The episode starts off, however, with a look at Kristoffer Halvorsen and the future of Norwegian cycling. Next, the crew talk with 21-year-old Belgian Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Sudal Ladies) about her switch from the velodrome onto the road, where she recently finished fifth at the Tour of Flanders.
"I think the skills I picked up on the track are mainly the high speeds," Kopecky says. "I think track is very good for a road racer as well because you getter better in the sprint."
