'In training sprints, I can beat him' - Michael Matthews is faster than Tadej Pogačar but winning the world title is not that simple

By
published

Australian thanks close friend for helping him love cycling again

Michael Matthews
Michael Matthews (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Michael Matthews credited his friend and training partner Tadej Pogačar for helping him rediscover his love for cycling but said there will be no gifts in Sunday's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich. The Australian is convinced he can beat the Slovenian in an eventual sprint finish.

"When he starts riding more than a few minutes uphill, then it gets more difficult but in training sprints, I can beat him," Matthews told Cyclingnews during the World Championship week, with a good-humoured hint of cycling braggadocio.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.