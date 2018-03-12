Trending

Impey still top of WorldTour rankings after Paris-Nice

Mitchelton-Scott disposes QuickStep-Floors as top team

Daryl Impey leading Mitchelton-Scott over a small crest

Simon Yates in yellow at Paris-Nice

Marc Soler on the final Paris-Nice podium

Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

The QuickStep-Floors squad powering along the course

South African Daryl Impey remains top of the individual WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of Paris-Nice. Impey is currently racing in Italy at Tirreno-Adriatico until Tuesday when the rankings will again be updated.

Paris-Nice winner Marc Soler has rocketed into second place on the standings from his previous ranking of 127. He knocks Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde into third place but his tally of 545 points is well below Impey's 800. With third place at Paris-Nice, Gorka Izagirre jumps into third on the rankings with 500 points while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) enters the rankings for 2018 int fourth place. The Briton accumulated 470 points while racing in France and helped Mitchelton-Scott take back the lead from Quick-Step Floors in the team rankings.

Ion Izagirre was another rider to move up the rankings following Paris-Nice, the Spaniard improving 31 places to tenth. Belgians Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), 18th, and Dylan Teuns (BMC) 23rd, also made their mark with strong GC results in Paris-Nice. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) likewise in 22nd place makes his first impact on the rankings.

With 1691 points, Mitchelton-Scott leads QuickStep-Floors at the top of the team rankings. The Belgian team has scored 1426 points after the opening six events on the WorldTour calendar. Bora-Hansgrohe (1263 points), Movistar Team (1223 points), and Bahrain-Merida (1207 points) are all in touching distance. BMC Racing is the only other team to score more than 1000 points at this point of the season. At the other end of the table, Groupama-FDJ is bottom with 276 points while Katusha-Alpecin is second place on 291 points.

With 500 points on offer for the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, the rankings are set for a further shake-up. There will be further change this month with 500 points for the winner of Milan–San Remo (17 March), Volta a Catalunya (19-25 March), and Gent–Wevelgem (25 March).

WorldTour rankings - March 12

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott800pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team545
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team515
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida500
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott470
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team460
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors400
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors387
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates375
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida365
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe340
12Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data340
13Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team330
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal301
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale250
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb250
17Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky250
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal250
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors231
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team230
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale220
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team220
23Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team200
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo175
25Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky175

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchelton-Scott1691pts
2Quick-Step Floors1426
3Bora-Hansgrohe1263
4Movistar Team1223
5Bahrain-Merida1207
6BMC Racing Team1037
7Astana Pro Team946
8Team Sky926
9Lotto Soudal858
10AG2R La Mondiale758
11Team Sunweb751
12UAE Team Emirates568
13LottoNL-Jumbo514
14Dimension Data493
15Trek-Segafredo446
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale376
17Katusha-Alpecin291
18Groupama-FDJ276