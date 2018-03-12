Impey still top of WorldTour rankings after Paris-Nice
Mitchelton-Scott disposes QuickStep-Floors as top team
South African Daryl Impey remains top of the individual WorldTour rankings following the conclusion of Paris-Nice. Impey is currently racing in Italy at Tirreno-Adriatico until Tuesday when the rankings will again be updated.
Paris-Nice winner Marc Soler has rocketed into second place on the standings from his previous ranking of 127. He knocks Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde into third place but his tally of 545 points is well below Impey's 800. With third place at Paris-Nice, Gorka Izagirre jumps into third on the rankings with 500 points while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) enters the rankings for 2018 int fourth place. The Briton accumulated 470 points while racing in France and helped Mitchelton-Scott take back the lead from Quick-Step Floors in the team rankings.
Ion Izagirre was another rider to move up the rankings following Paris-Nice, the Spaniard improving 31 places to tenth. Belgians Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), 18th, and Dylan Teuns (BMC) 23rd, also made their mark with strong GC results in Paris-Nice. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) likewise in 22nd place makes his first impact on the rankings.
With 1691 points, Mitchelton-Scott leads QuickStep-Floors at the top of the team rankings. The Belgian team has scored 1426 points after the opening six events on the WorldTour calendar. Bora-Hansgrohe (1263 points), Movistar Team (1223 points), and Bahrain-Merida (1207 points) are all in touching distance. BMC Racing is the only other team to score more than 1000 points at this point of the season. At the other end of the table, Groupama-FDJ is bottom with 276 points while Katusha-Alpecin is second place on 291 points.
With 500 points on offer for the winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, the rankings are set for a further shake-up. There will be further change this month with 500 points for the winner of Milan–San Remo (17 March), Volta a Catalunya (19-25 March), and Gent–Wevelgem (25 March).
WorldTour rankings - March 12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|800
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|545
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|515
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|500
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|470
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|460
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|400
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|387
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|375
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|365
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|340
|12
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|340
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|330
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|301
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|250
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|250
|17
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|250
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|250
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|231
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|230
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|220
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|220
|23
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|200
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|175
|25
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|175
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1691
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|1426
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1263
|4
|Movistar Team
|1223
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|1207
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|1037
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|946
|8
|Team Sky
|926
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|858
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|758
|11
|Team Sunweb
|751
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|568
|13
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|514
|14
|Dimension Data
|493
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|446
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|376
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|291
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|276
