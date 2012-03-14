IMBA announces 2012 grants for clubs and chapters

Image 1 of 3 Racing on buff singletrack at Utah Championship Series race 1 in Lambert Park, Utah (Image credit: Steven L. Sheffield) Image 2 of 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) on some nicely benched singletrack on the Missoula XC course. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 3 A racer on a rocky singletrack section (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) announced its 2012 grant offerings, provided in partnership with Clif Bar, HucknRoll and USA Cycling. All three can be applied for separately using the same application and are available to IMBA-affiliated chapters and clubs. Applicants should be aware that not all deadlines are the same.

There are three kinds of grants available for this calendar year.

First, IMBA and CLIF Bar will award ten $500 grants to fund projects that promote environmental education and inspire conservation in the mountain biking community. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2012.

Second, IMBA and HucknRoll will award four $700 grants to support projects that maintain and improve the sustainability of local trails, preserve the environment and enhance conservation in the mountain bicycling community. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2012.

Finally, IMBA and USA Cycling are offering Trail Tune-Up grants, which include $2,000 in funding and a follow-up visit from one of the Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crews. The crews will provide technical assistance for the grant winners' trail projects. Projects that create or improve trails used for mountain bike racing will receive the highest consideration, but funding can also be used to improve trails for race training and recreational riding. Applicants must be current members of IMBA, as well as USA Cycling member clubs/race promoters. The application period is May 15 - Aug. 15, 2012.

All applications for the above grants must be submitted via IMBA's 2012 Small Grants Application Form. Submissions will not be accepted via mail or email.

IMBA chapters and clubs with non-profit status may also apply for grants of up to $2,500 each from the North Face Explore Fund. Grants will be awarded by North Face to organizations with spring and summer activities geared toward youth that are based on three different focus areas: access to front and back country recreation, education for personal and environmental health, and connection to nature that will empower the future leaders of tomorrow. The North Face is a corporate supporter of IMBA. The application deadline is April 6, 2012.

For more details on how to submit grant applications, click here.

