IMBA accepting Trail Care Crew visit applications

An International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) Trail Care Crew visit (Image credit: IMBA)

The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) is accepting applications for a 2012 Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crew visit until Friday, November 4. Local bike clubs, trail groups and land management agencies may apply for the opportunity to learn about sustainable trail building, club growth and community trails development.

2012 will mark the 15th year of the Trail Care Crew (TCC) program. Two crews of professional educators and trail builders travel the United States for 10 months each year, teaching sustainable trail building, energizing mountain biking communities and bringing together land managers, city officials and trail users.

The required weekend component, the IMBA Trail Building School, is a half-day of classroom education followed by several hours of building new trail, rerouting and reclaiming old trail or adding new features to an existing trail.

The Trail Care Crews also offer several presentations designed to bring different groups to the table, helping to grow acceptance of mountain biking and trail building. The include Club Care, Land Manager Training and Better Living Through Trails.

Club Care is designed to teach mountain biking groups how to grow their membership, sustain leadership, remain fresh and fun and better reach out to their communities.

Land Manager Training educates those overseeing the places where you ride about IMBA's mission, managing mountain biking on public lands and the methods and importance of sustainable trail building.

Better Living Through Trails is a great way to bring together community and business leaders to teach them about the economic, health and wellness benefits that trails and mountain biking bring to an area.

To apply for a 2012 Trail Care Crew visit online, go to www.imba.com/tcc/2011-subaruimba-trail-care-crew-visit-request.

For more information about the program, visit www.imba.com/tcc.