‘I’m on my level again’ – Stefan Küng targets time trial glory at home Worlds

By
published

Deep Swiss team will be ‘opportunistic’ in road race

Stefan Küng during the 2024 European Championships
Stefan Küng during the 2024 European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress rehearsal didn’t go entirely to plan, but Stefan Küng wasn’t inclined to panic when he made his way through the mixed zone after last week’s European Championships time trial in Hasselt with a silver medal around his neck.

“When you’ve been European champion twice, you want to win again, but in the end it’s a race against the clock and the clock doesn’t lie,” Küng said after losing out to Italy's Edoardo Affini. “But sometimes it’s better to be behind in the rehearsal and then have everything for the big one, because Zurich is obviously the big goal.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.