'I'm not saying junior gears but maybe we need a limit' - Chris Froome sees gear restrictions as viable way to improve safety

Brit weighs in on safety debate in lengthy interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport

Chris Froome has weighed in on the discussion surrounding safety and rising speeds in the peloton, suggesting that it might reach a point which requires a "discussion about limiting the progression of technology" to accommodate for the increased risks to rider safety.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview about the probable final year as a professional as well as the dominance of Tadej Pogačar, the Israel-Premier Tech rider laid out one possible suggestion which could alleviate the safety problem - the limitation of gears. 

