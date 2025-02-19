'I'm not saying I would have beat him but it's frustrating' – Onley rues positioning after UAE second place behind Pogačar

By
published

'I had more, to be honest, I should have just gone on Pog's wheel' says Picnic-PostNL rider

Oscar Onley (centre) battles to finish second behind Tadej Pogačar (left) on stage 3 of the 2025 UAE Tour
Oscar Onley (centre) battles to finish second behind Tadej Pogačar (left) on stage 3 of the 2025 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) may have been the best of the rest behind world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates-XRG) on stage 3 of the UAE Tour, however, the young Scotsman revealed he actually "had more" to give in the sprint finish atop Jebel Jais.

Pogačar hit the front once the sprint between the GC men started in the final 500 metres, launching out of teammate Jay Vine's wheel with Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) close behind him. Onley was positioned next best in fourth wheel but had to go around the Belgian before he could reach the line in second.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
Bizarre finish at Volta ao Algarve 2025, with peloton on wrong side of barriers (far left)

Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao Algarve
Tadej Pgacar&#039;s Colnago bike at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar wins his first race of 2025: We take a closer look at the striking new bike he did it on
The peloton during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2025

Volta ao Algarve organisers take full responsibility for errors that led to peloton going off course and stage cancellation
See more latest