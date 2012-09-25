IG Pro Cycling Index: World Championships deliver a shake up

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) in the rainbow jersey after what has been an difficult year on the bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Silver medalist Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2011 world champion Mark Cavendish worked hard early in the race for his Great Britain team and then withdrew from the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A thrilling race in Holland saw Philippe Gilbert power to his best win of the season. Gilbert’s impressive attack on the final ascent of the Cauberg could not be matched by any of the other Worlds elite. The 2011 IG Pro Cycling Index winner has had a tough year trying to replicate his superb shape from 2011. He has spent the majority of the year sliding down the rankings. Before the Worlds Gilbert was 51st overall but his result in Valkenburg has lifted him to 21st overall.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.



