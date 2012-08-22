IG Pro Cycling Index: One day races bring changes

Image 1 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 2012 San Sebastian champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Podium: Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) 2nd, Arnaud Demare (FDJ - Big Mat) 1st, Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan) 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the changes to the cycling calendar due to the Olympics there were two big one day races taking place last week. The Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian and Vattenfall Cyclassics are both WorldTour races. In the IG Index they are in different tiers with San Sebastian in tier two alongside such races as Strade Bianche and Gent-Wevelgem. Vattenfall Cyclassics is a tier three race alongside races like Paris-Bruxelles and Giro del Piemonte.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.