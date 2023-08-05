‘If you don't respect your contract, you get sued’ - Lefevere warns Evenepoel family after fresh talk of a divorce

Soudal-QuickStep team manager Patrick Lefevere has described comments from Remco Evenepoel’s father that the world champion could leave the Belgian team as ‘stupid’, warning that not respecting a contract could lead to legal action.

Just a week ago, Evenepoel described reports that he may try to leave Soudal-QuickStep and move to Ineos Grenadiers or another rival team as “small bullshit that is going around.”

Yet on Saturday Patrick Evenepoel confirmed the possible transfer to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure. Patrick Evenepoel is a former roofer but now acts as his son’s agent.

“I had contact with five big teams, three of which were very concrete,” La Derniere Heure quoted Patrick Evenepoel as saying.

It seems that Ineos Grenadiers, Israel-Premier Tech and Bora-Hansgrohe are interested in signing Evenepoel if he can get out of his contract with Soudal-QuickStep, with other teams likely to bid for his services.

In his weekly column in Nieuwsblad, Lefevere revealed that Soudal-QuickStep is close to signing Mikel Landa as vital support for Evenepoel in 2024 but admitted they had failed to secure the services of Pavel Sivakov, who will move to UAE Team Emirates, and Laurens De Plus, who has opted to stay at Ineos Grenadiers.

The strength of Soudal-Quick Step appears to be Patrick Evenepoel’s biggest concern as his son hopes to take on Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar at the 2024 Tour de France. Interest from other teams and possible frustrations about the strength of the 2024 Soudal-QuickStep roster have led him to demand more from Soudal-QuickStep and Lefevere.

“This is logical insofar as Soudal-Quick Step is not certain of being able to offer Remco the guarantee that it will be able to play for the win in the Grande Boucle next year. Maybe in three years it will be the case but Remco wants to be with the best in the Tour from next year,” Patrick Evenepoel told La Derniere Heure.

Patrick Evenepoel refused to make assurances that his son will respect his contract and stay at Soudal-QuickStep in 2024.

“First we have to see how the team evolves,” he said. “Remco wants to stay on the condition that everything is done so that he can be competitive next summer at the Tour. However, to hope to fight with Vingegaard and Pogacar, the team must not take one step forward, but four or five.

Evenepoel is under contract with Soudal-QuickStep until the end of 2026.

To leave he would have to reach a deal to leave early and perhaps buy himself out of his contract by paying his salary to the team. However, Lefevere has always refuted such an idea citing the risk of legal action from his sponsors and the huge impact the loss of Evenepoel would have on his team.

Lefevere is in Glasgow for the UCI Road World Championships to see Evenepoel try to defend the rainbow jersey he won last year in Australia.

He tried to brush off Patrick Evenepoel’s comments but warned him of the legal risks of a painful divorce.

“It doesn't scare me much, but it's stupid of him,” Lefevere said.

“Last week Remco said that the 'bullshit’ has to end. Barely a week later, his father says the opposite. The Evenepoel family must harmonise the violins.

“Our team is taking steps in all areas. The consequences of a possible departure are incalculable, for him and for us. I wouldn't like to be in his shoes. If you don't respect your contract, you get sued. It’d also be a disaster for our sponsors.”

Speaking to Sporza, Lefevere suggested that Evenepoel’s contract is equal to that of other major riders in the peloton and suggested that Patrick Evenepoel’s statements offended the riders who will soon ride for him at the Vuelta a Espana.

"These statements are also annoying to the sponsors. They have signed up for a five-year story about Remco. So they won't be so happy if they read all this. Because this is global news now, isn't it."