'I'd like to be in the Volta a Catalunya' - Egan Bernal aims for rapid re-start from broken collarbone setback

By published

Colombian 'only lost three days training' from injury, aims for Giro d'Italia start

2024 Volta a Catalunya: Egan Bernal celebrates his third place overall
2024 Volta a Catalunya: Egan Bernal celebrates his third place overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal has told Colombian media that he is aiming to make his comeback from a broken collarbone injury in the upcoming Volta a Catalunya, while he also hopes the Giro d'Italia will form part of his 2025 schedule.

Bernal got off to a flying start to the year with back-to-back victories in the Colombian National Time Trial and Road Races, his first wins in 1,346 days after a terrible crash at the start of the 2022 season, only to fall heavily in his 2025 European debut at the Clásica Jaén and break his collarbone.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

