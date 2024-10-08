I wrote our bike lights buying guide and one of my favourites has a mega discount for Amazon Prime Day

Insane battery life and 360º visibility make it my pick of the day

magicshine seemee
(Image credit: Will Jones)

I spend a lot of time riding in the dark. I get almost everywhere by bike, and so having really good lights is a real must for me. It's why I ended up spending ages putting together a guide to the best bike lights. In doing that, one light that stood out amongst all the rest was the Machine SEEMEE 300, and it's one I've left fitted to my road bike more or less constantly ever since. 

It's got an incredible battery life, great mounts, and a really novel downward-facing LED that illuminates the road around you meaning you're visible from all angles. It is also currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day at 20-27% off, and I think it's my pick of all the deals we've spotted so far. 

UK - Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

27% off - Brilliantly bright, incredible battery life, added features, solid mounts, and side visibility too. It's about as good as rear lights get and it's a mega bargain. 

USA - Magicshine SEEMEE 300: $59.99 $43.99 at Amazon

20% off - The deal isn't quite so good in the States, but this light is so good I recommend it at full price so it's still a bargain. 

