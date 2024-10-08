I wrote our bike lights buying guide and one of my favourites has a mega discount for Amazon Prime Day

I spend a lot of time riding in the dark. I get almost everywhere by bike, and so having really good lights is a real must for me. It's why I ended up spending ages putting together a guide to the best bike lights. In doing that, one light that stood out amongst all the rest was the Machine SEEMEE 300, and it's one I've left fitted to my road bike more or less constantly ever since.

It's got an incredible battery life, great mounts, and a really novel downward-facing LED that illuminates the road around you meaning you're visible from all angles. It is also currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day at 20-27% off, and I think it's my pick of all the deals we've spotted so far.

UK - Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon 27% off - Brilliantly bright, incredible battery life, added features, solid mounts, and side visibility too. It's about as good as rear lights get and it's a mega bargain.

USA - Magicshine SEEMEE 300: $59.99 $43.99 at Amazon 20% off - The deal isn't quite so good in the States, but this light is so good I recommend it at full price so it's still a bargain.

Why do I love it so much? Let's break it down.

1: Amazing battery life

The claimed battery life is 200hrs on the lowest setting, which is frankly enormous. I've never got close to running out, and while 200hrs is great it mostly means that as a very forgetful charger I am less likely to run out of juice. The battery life comes from it being a little larger than other lights, meaning a bigger battery is included. Basically you can be as forgetful as you like and you're unlikely to have it die on you; it'll even automatically switch to low power mode when it's nearly out, too!

2: Great visibility

It is bright, yes, but not crazily so. The 300 lumens max brightness is certainly enough for you to be seen, but where it really shines (pun intended) is in terms of side visibility. On the underside is a bulbous extra red LED which casts light downward to illuminate the road around you, making you seem bigger and more visible from all angles.

3: Rock solid mounts

Even the best lights can be let down by wishy-washy mounts. That's not the case here, though. The seatpost mount is solid as a rock and won't twist, but the one I really like is the one that mounts to your saddle rails. It comes with zip ties for a more permanent fixture, but it's solid enough without them in my view. The light also clips in and out using a miniature version of a Garmin 1/4 turn mount, which is neat and easy.

4: Added features

As well as 'just' being a really good light, it can also act as a brake light, flaring up when you decelerate for added safety for you, other riders, and other road vehicles too. Plus it can auto-adjust the brightness depending on the ambient lighting conditions, so you don't have to change the settings when you end up somewhere more well-lit.

All in all, I love it. Here it is attached to my bike so you can see just how much light it casts downwards as well as rearwards.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

