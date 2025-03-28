'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance

published

Door open for Tour of Flanders participation for Italian after another strong Classics ride

Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were slightly mixed feelings for Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the end of the E3 Saxo Classic, proud of taking third but lamenting yet another almost win. 

After finishing second at Milan-San Remo, it's another podium for Ganna, who is becoming something of a nearly-man in these big races, often close to riders like Friday's winner, Mathieu van der Poel, but still waiting for a win. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

