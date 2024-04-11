'I think it's possible' - Benoît Cosnefroy believes Mathieu van der Poel is beatable at Amstel Gold Race

By Dani Ostanek
published

In-form Frenchman fancies his chances in the Ardennes following Brabantse Pijl victory

Benoît Cosnefroy celebrates his victory at Wednesday's Brabantse Pijl
Benoît Cosnefroy celebrates his victory at Wednesday's Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his fourth victory of the season at Wednesday's Brabantse Pijl, the bridging race between the cobbled Classics and the upcoming Ardennes triple, Benoît Cosnefroy believes Mathieu van der Poel can be beaten at the Amstel Gold Race.

The biggest race in the Netherlands is the next on the world champion's hitlist ahead of a tilt at a third Monument victory of the season at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Dani Ostanek
Senior news writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.