Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale unveil galaxy-inspired kit redesign

It's only been two months since Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale first raced in their overhauled 2024 kits, ditching Citroën and the brown shorts for a fresh look inspired by new title sponsor Decathlon.

However, the team has already opted for another total redesign after the sports goods retailer switched up their corporate branding for a new logo and a darker blue look.

While the team's change in style over the winter saw them do away with the infamous brown shorts and brown and red lettering for a minimalist blue, white and black jersey with black shorts, they'll now be racing in a completely different get-up.

The new design sees the team kitted out in a galaxy-inspired jersey featuring a largely dark blue background imitating the night sky and flecks of light teal resembling distant stars.

The look is completed by lighter blue splashes around the jersey, plus a light teal left sleeve and white sponsor branding – including the new Decathlon logo – emblazoned across the jersey and black shorts.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale say that "this jersey marks both the team's new look and its ambition to begin a new chapter crowned with success.

"This motif represents cosmic movements and evokes the merger between the two partners to create the new entity: the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team. This illustrates the team's dynamism and constant quest to push the envelope."

The new kit will be worn by the team for the first time on Thursday, March 14 at the GP Denain one-day cobbled race in northern France.

Sam Bennett and Andrea Vendrame are set to be among the seven men racing in the galaxy kit there as the team hopes to add to their four wins so far in 2024 – two via Benoît Cosnefroy and two via Ben O'Connor, including at Jebel Jais at last month's UAE Tour.

The duo were among the riders to model the new kit at its launch, showing off the new Decathlon AG2R colours alongside the team's other key riders, including Oliver Naesen, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, and Victor Lafay.

Click through the gallery below to check out the new kit in full detail.